HATTIESBURG — As long as the wins keep coming, Ole Miss’ camouflage hats might be here to stay.
Rebels junior Drew McDaniel struck out eight batters in five innings of work Wednesday night at No. 14 Southern Miss, and senior left fielder Kevin Graham and sophomore designated hitter Kemp Alderman continued their hot streaks by hitting back-to-back home runs in the top of the fourth inning. The Rebels (28-19) took down the Golden Eagles 4-1 in front of a record-crowd of 6,346 at Pete Taylor Park.
Southern Miss won the first matchup between the teams this season, a 10-7 victory at Trustmark Park in April. Rebels pitching held Southern Miss (36-13) to just four hits with 13 strikeouts Wednesday night.
Graham and Alderman picked up right where they left off against Missouri over the weekend, where Graham had eight hits and Alderman had seven in the three-game set. Graham’s home run Wednesday was his third in the last two games, and he went 5 for 5 in Sunday’s finale. Alderman, meanwhile, was a perfect 4 for 4 in the opener last Friday.
The Rebels have worn camouflage hats since Friday's opener against Missouri. The Rebels have not lost since.
Why mess with a good thing?
“We’ll see. We may continue to see the camo hats,” senior first baseman Tim Elko said with a chuckle. “We’ll see.”
Golden Eagles first baseman Christopher Sargent hit a moonshot off McDaniel to lead off the second, a solo home run to left field that made it 1-0. After putting up one hit through the first three innings, however, Ole Miss caught lightning in a bottle off Golden Eagles starter Matthew Adams in the fourth. Gonzalez hit a single with one out, which set the stage for Graham’s home run to right field. Alderman followed suit with a solo home run to left center.
Ole Miss scored all four of its runs Wednesday with two outs.
“The good teams just get those big hits. They make the big plays,” Elko said. “We believe in ourselves, and we believe that we’re a good team. When those big moments come, we’re ready. Because we believe in ourselves, we believe in our teammates, and that’s going to lead us to success.”
McDaniel got himself in a jam in the bottom of the fourth, loading up the bases with two outs on a pair of walks and a hit batter. He forced Charlie Fischer to fly out to left to end the inning, stranding runners on all bases.
The Rebels tacked on a run in the fifth on a single from senior first baseman Tim Elko that scored Bench from third. Another pivotal play came in the bottom of the inning, when a runner at third went home on a ground ball from Sargent with two outs. Bench was able to field it cleanly and make a perfect throw to first to get Sargent and end the inning with no runs scored. Bench also made a basket catch over his shoulder in the sixth in foul ground to end the inning. Elko made a few diving stops at first in the game as well.
“There was three or four balls there, I don’t know which innings they were in, where you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s going to get through.’ And then all of a sudden, they’re making plays and just getting me off the field,” McDaniel said. “It’s awesome.”
The Golden Eagles got runners to first and second in the bottom of the ninth but senior closer Brandon Johnson got the last two outs.
The Rebels start a three-game series at No. 17 LSU Friday night. First pitch is 7:30 p.m.
***
HATTIESBURG — Fresh off a three-game sweep of Missouri, Ole Miss (27-19 takes on Southern Miss (36-12) at Pete Taylor Park. Follow along on our Facebook page and with beat reporter Michael Katz on Twitter.
Pregame
Here is today's starting lineup with Drew McDaniel on the mound.
1. 3B Justin Bench
2. SS Jacob Gonzalez
3. 1B Tim Elko
4. LF Kevin Graham
5. DH Kemp Alderman
6. CF T.J. McCants
7. RF John Kramer
8. 2B Peyton Chatagnier
9. C Calvin Harris
First inning
Senior third baseman Justin Bench led off the game with a single, but sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez hit into a double play and senior first baseman Tim Elko struck out, ending the scoring threat. McDaniel retired the Golden Eagles in order. It's 0-0 at the end of the first.
Second inning
Ole Miss was retired in order in the top of the inning. Christopher Sargent hit a solo home run off McDaniel in the bottom of the inning. Southern Miss leads 1-0.
Third inning
The Rebels were again set down in order. The Golden Eagles got a runner on but failed to score. Golden Eagles lead 1-0.
Fourth inning
Senior left fielder Kevin Graham hit a two-run home run to right field to give the Rebels the lead. Sophomore designated hitter Kemp Alderman hit one immediately after to make it 3-1. McDaniel got in a bit of trouble in the bottom of the inning, loading up the bases with two outs. He popped Charlie Fischer up to left field to end the inning.
Fifth inning
Junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier doubled down the third base line, a play that was upheld after a lengthy conference among the umpires. Bench was hit by a pitch, and the runners advanced on a wild pitch. Chatagnier was thrown out at home on a Gonzalez grounder to first. Elko singled Bench home to make it 4-1. Dustin Dickerson hit a double for the Golden Eagles, and he got to third. Bench made a spectacular throw to first to beat the runner home to end the inning.
Sixth inning
Jackson Kimbrell entered the game for McDaniel. He gave up a hit but no one scored.
Seventh inning
Sophomore Josh Mallitz entered the game with two outs for Kimbrell and forced a groundout to end the inning. Ole Miss leads 4-1 headed to the eighth.
Eighth inning
A strikeout and throwing error from junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst put a Southern Miss runner to third base with two outs. Mallitz struck out Danny Lynch to end the inning.