OXFORD — Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has said for the last few months he felt the 2022 Rebels (7-0, 3-0 SEC) were as deep as they’ve been on the defensive front during his tenure. The numbers — and quality of play — are backing that up.
No defensive lineman for No. 7 Ole Miss has played more than 337 snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus; that total belongs to senior defensive end Tavius Robinson. Junior defensive end Cedric Johnson (who missed the last game) has seen 278 snaps, Jared Ivey is at 230, senior defensive tackle K.D. Hill has played 214 and junior defensive tackle J.J. Pegues has played 207. Three other defensive linemen — redshirt freshman Tywone Malone, freshman Zxavian Harris and juniors Jamond Gordon and Isaiah Iton have each played at least 66 snaps. For reference, senior safety A.J. Finley has played 424 snaps in 2022.
It's well documented that the Rebels play fast offensively; they are averaging 41 points per game despite holding the ball for an average of less than 25 minutes a contest and are running 73.4 plays per game, according to CFBStats, and have run the 16th-most plays nationally (514). The Rebels ran 89 plays against Auburn, per TeamRankings. Generally, it's a lot of plays over a short period of time.
Pace can be a double-edged sword, however, as Ole Miss’ opponents average 71.3 offensive plays per game and have run a total of 499 plays, the 22nd-most nationally, according to CFBStats. That means defenders are playing a lot of snaps, and that is when depth truly pays off, particularly up front. Per PFF, five Ole Miss defensive linemen have grades of 68 or above (minimum 80 plays) this season.
“I mean, I think there’s a look, I think there’s a feel, obviously, from that first snap to maybe snap 50, snap 40. And, you know what, it’s not just me,” Ivey, who was named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week on Monday, said. “… We have so many guys that can just go in there and rotate, and we’re fresh all game.”
This week’s opponent, LSU (5-2, 3-1) is among the national leaders in plays run per game, tied for 18th in total plays run (508) for an average of about 72.6 per game but eats up more clock than Ole Miss does, holding the ball for an average of 31:03 per game.
The fast pace of both offenses means odds are high Ivey and his defensive line peers are going to be on the field a lot in Baton Rouge. They’re set up to thrive in such situations.
“It sucks for them (offensive players), but a lot of those guys, just because of matchups and however, don’t get to sub at all,” Ivey said. “So we just get to go back at them fresh, over and over and over and over again. And yeah, that definitely wears out on them.”
