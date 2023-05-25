djr-2022-03-21-sport-ole-miss-bench-gonzalez-arp1

Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez is a likely top-10 pick in the upcoming MLB Draft.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

OXFORD — It’s time to turn the page on a tumultuous 2023 campaign for Ole Miss baseball.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you