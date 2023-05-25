OXFORD — It’s time to turn the page on a tumultuous 2023 campaign for Ole Miss baseball.
The Rebels finished with their first sub-.500 record in head coach Mike Bianco’s 23 seasons at the helm. And, for just the second time in Bianco’s tenure, the team failed to qualify for the SEC Tournament, which is currently underway in Hoover, Alabama.
The transfer portal has completely changed the scene in college athletics; teams that might normally be a few years away from contention can be in the hunt much more quickly, and teams that are just a piece or two away from success can get there in a single transfer window.
The SEC has been a hotbed for marquee portal additions. LSU added ace Paul Skenes (Air Force) and slugger Tommy White (NC State) before the season — moves that have the Tigers in the thick of College World Series contention — while last year’s SEC Co-Player of the Year, Auburn’s Sonny DiChiara, began his career at Samford before leading the Tigers to Omaha in 2022.
Ole Miss found its starting first baseman and centerfielder in 2023 in the transfer portal, coming in the form of Anthony Calarco (Northwestern) and Ethan Groff (Tulane). The Rebels’ top-five 2022 recruiting class took lumps as freshmen, but natural progression should have that group better come next February. The Rebels also bring in Perfect Game’s No. 5 recruiting class in 2023.
Still, it’s never too early to look at potential areas of need the Rebels may want to address in the transfer portal, whose latest window next opens early next week, per D1Baseball.
*Note* This list assumes certain current players will leave if drafted where currently projected by MLB.com. It also looks at the current roster and depth at each of the listed positions.
Middle infield
Jacob Gonzalez has been nothing short of spectacular in his three seasons and is a likely top-10 pick come July. The Southern California native hit .318 at Ole Miss with 39 home runs, 158 RBI and was a stalwart in the lineup and in the field from his freshman season on. That’s a lot of production to replace. The good news, however, is there are likely to be some solid options at a premier position. Ole Miss has Cooper Pratt as part of its highly-touted incoming class, but Pratt is currently ranked as a top-50 prospect in the upcoming draft.
At second base, Peyton Chatagnier has another year of eligibility remaining. Chatagnier is a one of the most recognizable faces on the roster, and he’s had some huge moments. But he is hitting a shade above .250 over his last two seasons, though he does have 21 home runs over that span. If Ole Miss doesn’t feel like Tim Simay or Reagan Burford are solutions, the portal could be an option; if nothing else, it can secure its future at the position.
Not first or third base
Calarco is gone at first base, but the Rebels have Will Furniss waiting in the wings. Furniss hit .315 in SEC games this season and has good bloodlines, to say the least. At the hot corner, Ethan Lege had a tough start to his first year of Division I baseball after transferring from junior college, but he came on late — 11 of his 25 hits in SEC play came over the final three weeks of the season. The Rebels also have Judd Utermark who, like Furniss, was a blue-chip member of the 2022 class. Utermark saw some time in the outfield as a freshman, but he was recruited as a third baseman.
Catcher
This one depends on a few factors — will Oxford High star Campbell Smithwick play for the Rebels or go straight to the professional ranks? It will depend where he’s drafted in July. This one will also depend on how the Rebels feel Will Plattner develops. Plattner didn’t see much time as a freshman, but he did have three hits in 10 at-bats.
Regardless of where Ole Miss looks, replacing Calvin Harris will be difficult should he choose to leave; he’s currently the No. 145 prospect in the upcoming draft. Harris hit .321 with 12 home runs, 46 RBIs in 2023 and was second-team All-SEC.
A big bat in the middle of the lineup
It doesn’t really matter which position this spot plays; the Rebels need consistent power to potentially replace Kemp Alderman, who is currently ranked 64th overall in the upcoming draft. Alderman hit a team-high .376 in 2023 and also led the Rebels with 19 home runs and 61 RBIs. Should Alderman leave, that will be two-straight years Ole Miss must replace its premier power threat, as the Rebels lost Tim Elko and his 24 home runs last offseason.
Is the next great power threat already on the roster? He absolutely might be. But is he ready to take the reins as soon as 2024?
A starting pitcher
Reliever is an option here as well, but the freshmen the Rebels relied on in 2023 did have some solid moments and figure to be better given the experience they got (whether they were ready for it or not). The Rebels are also set to return Josh Mallitz and will have Riley Maddox — the latter returned late in the season but struggled — and both should provide a big boost.
Starting pitching, however, seems to have fewer answers. And a large part of that is due to the injury to ace Hunter Elliott. Elliott underwent Tommy John’s surgery and, given the normal timeline for recovery, will be absent for most of/all of the 2024 campaign.
Grayson Saunier and J.T. Quinn had the normal ups and downs freshmen tend to have in the SEC, but there’s a reason both were highly-touted. Xavier Rivas was a workhorse in his first season after transferring from Indianapolis and was one of the few constants in the rotation throughout the 2023 season.
But Friday nights in the SEC are a different beast, and an ace who can go toe-to-toe with the nation’s best pitchers week in and week out is a must. Skenes transformed LSU and is a top-five lock, while former Southern Miss star Hurston Waldrep has given Florida another top-notch option as it tries to make another College World Series run. Is the next game-changing SEC pitcher going to be found in the portal once again?
An additional starter would also allow Jack Dougherty to pitch out of the bullpen, which is where he has looked most comfortable in his career. You can never have too many starting-caliber pitchers.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.