OXFORD — There’s a lot being done on the recruiting trail in several Ole Miss sports — and, in the era of the transfer portal, part of that is recruiting your own talent to stay. Here is where football and men’s and women’s basketball currently stand in their recent recruiting efforts.
Football
The Rebels keep winning Mississippi, picking up two in-state recruits for the class of 2024 late last month.
Head coach Lane Kiffin and defensive coordinator Pete Golding bolstered the defensive line with the commitment defensive lineman Jeffrey Rush late last month. The Pascagoula product is a four-star recruit in the 2024 class and is ranked inside the top-150 players nationally by 247Sports’ composite. The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder had offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State and Miami, among others.
Three-star running back Chris Davis committed to Ole Miss on March 23. The Picayune native had offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State, Penn State and Oregon, among others. The 5-foot-9, 175 pound back ran for 1,078 yards and 15 touchdowns last season for Picayune High, averaging 8.8 yards per carry. He was teammates with Oregon signee Dante Dowdell, who ran for 2,165 yards and 31 scores.
Five of the six commits in the Rebels’ 2024 class are from Mississippi, the other three being linebacker Fred Clark (Winona), wide receiver Jeremy Scott (Callaway/Jackson) and linebacker Raymond Collins (Jones College).
Women’s basketball
On the heels of a run to the Sweet 16, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin picked up a major piece for the 2023-24 squad in North Carolina guard Kennedy Todd-Williams. Todd-Williams — who will be a senior — was second-team All-ACC last season and averaged 13.4 points. With the departure of senior guards Myah Taylor and Angel Baker, Todd-Williams figures to play a big role for Ole Miss next season. She was a coming out of Jacksonville High in North Carolina.
Men’s basketball
New head coach Chris Beard’s greatest feat thus far might not be in getting players to Ole Miss; it’s been keeping them from leaving. Senior forward Jaemyn Brakefield entered the portal but will stay in Oxford, he announced on social media last week. Brakefield was second on the team with 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last season. And while neither officially entered the portal, guards T.J. Caldwell and Matt Murrell are both returning. Caldwell, a sophomore, announced he was staying via social media. Murrell — a senior who led the Rebels at 14.4 points per game — is staying put as well, according to Leon Taylor of Memphis’ 247Sports site, GoTigers247. Murrell is a Memphis native.
Sophomore guard Amaree Abram and junior guard James White are still in the transfer portal.
