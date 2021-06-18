OXFORD – Baseball season has come and gone and so has the anticipated meeting between Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin and John Rhys Plumlee who seeks a role with the football team this fall.
Kiffin would not share details of the meeting but did indicate the situation is unresolved.
As a freshman, Plumlee was a star at quarterback in a run-based scheme under former coordinator Rich Rodriguez.
He led the SEC in rushing yards per game at 113.7 while setting Ole Miss freshman records for rushing yards (1,023) and total touchdowns (16).
Last year in a more diverse system under Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby Plumlee was much less a factor.
The question is whether Plumlee (6-foot, 200) will move from quarterback to receiver. He was impressive at slot receiver in the Outback Bowl with five catches for 73 yards.
“We did discuss. We had a meeting. We’re going to keep that between us,” Kiffin said.
Kiffin said he expects to have some clarity on Plumlee’s role “in a few days.”
While Matt Corral lost the starting quarterback job to Plumlee under Rodriguez he regained it under Kiffin-Lebby, and Ole Miss ranked No. 3 nationally in total offense. In conference games the Rebels set an SEC record with 562.4 yards a game surpassing LSU’s 550.0 yards per game in 2019.
Corral led the SEC in passing yards (3,337), passing touchdowns (29), total offense (384.3 ypg) and passing efficiency (177.6). He’s getting some Heisman Trophy mention going into the 2021 season.
Plumlee hit .267 in 60 at-bats as a reserve outfielder with the baseball team this spring.
He was 2 for 5 in Game 2 of the Tucson Super regional and scored as a pinch-runner in Game 3.
While Plumlee played baseball during spring football practice third-year sophomore Kinkead Dent took the majority of second-team reps behind Corral. Four-star freshman Luke Altmyer, an early enrollee, also put in some work.
“We need to develop them in the fall and continue to get them better,” Kiffin said.