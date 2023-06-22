OXFORD — A lot gets made of the transfer portal in this era of college football, particularly at Ole Miss. But recruiting high school players still matters. Running back Quinshon Judkins proved that last year.
Judkins went on to set the Ole Miss single-season rushing record as a true freshman in 2022 with 1,567 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. The Alabama native was first-team All-SEC and is on nearly every preseason All-American team for 2023.
With the addition of quarterback Austin Simmons — the quarterback was previously a Florida commit in the class of 2025 but reclassified to 2023 and committed to Ole Miss over the weekend — the Rebels will bring in seven players ranked at least four-stars by 247Sports this fall.
It’s hard to predict who will be a breakout star in a given crop of freshmen, but here are a few who could make noise come September.
Linebacker Suntarine Perkins
This one is kind of a given. Perkins, a five-star prospect and top-15 player overall in the 2023 class, was one of the most sought-after players in the country. The two-way star in high school ran for 2,078 yards and 32 touchdowns and made 92 tackles as a senior at Raleigh High.
At 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, Perkins has a chance to see the field early for the Rebels in Pete Golding’s defense. Ole Miss has a few key returners at linebacker in Khari Coleman and Ashanti Cistrunk and a pair of high-profile transfers in Monty Montgomery and Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste. But Perkins’ talent might be hard to keep off the field for long.
Wide receiver Ayden Williams
Williams, a four-star prospect from Ridgeland, was ranked inside 247Sports’ top-100 players and was the No. 2 prospect in the state behind Perkins. At 6-foot-3, Williams looks the part. He had 68 receptions for 1,265 yards and 14 touchdowns as a high school senior. Ole Miss loses its top-two receivers from last season in Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath but returns Jordan Watkins and Dayton Wade and added Tre Harris and Zakhari Franklin from Louisiana Tech and UTSA, respectively.
Still, there are generally catches to be had in Ole Miss’ offense — 14 players caught at least one pass last season.
Safety A.J. Brown
There is a precedent of players named A.J. Brown making an impact early at Ole Miss. This iteration was a four-star safety in the 2023 class from Crisp County High School in Georgia. Brown enrolled early and had a productive spring. The Rebels added a number of secondary pieces through the transfer portal, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Brown make his mark in 2023; Tysheem Johnson, now at Oregon, made 47 tackles as a true freshman in 2021.
Running back Kedrick Reescano
With Judkins leading the rushing attack and Ulysses Bentley IV seemingly second in line for carries this fall, Reescano’s inclusion might seem odd. But, given the history of Ole Miss’ running game under head coach Lane Kiffin, it’s really not that farfetched to imagine the four-star from Texas seeing early playing time.
In 2020, four Rebels ran for at least 250 yards, three of them being running backs. In 2021, four players ran for at least 550 yards, three being running backs. In 2022, the Rebels were more reliant on a single tailback — Judkins — than they had been in previous seasons, due in part to injuries to Bentley and Zach Evans. With Evans now in the NFL, there are carries to be had between Bentley and Reescano. If there’s one thing we can count on, its Ole Miss running the ball.
