OXFORD
Few are surprised that spring football is complete, and Ole Miss still doesn’t have a starting quarterback.
There are plenty of reasons that race remains active, not the least of which being that neither Luke Altmyer nor Jaxson Dart – the two leading candidates – have done enough to win the job.
Rebels coach Lane Kiffin said after Saturday’s Grove Bowl – won 48-36 by the Red team – that he thought Dart was pressing to win the job in the first half.
Also not surprising, but perhaps less interesting to some, is the defensive line and the depth being built there.
Defensive line depth isn’t as sexy as a quarterback competition, but there’s an era of SEC football whose constituents would tell you it was the more important position.
Run the ball, stop the run. Dominate the line of scrimmage.
As college football has evolved with rules changes designed to make it safer, some say it’s lost some of the physicality that made it popular for decades.
But even in this age of wide-open offenses, the five-star offensive tackles with size and nimble feet and the defensive tackles who go north of 300 pounds but chase down quarterbacks outside the pocket are still coveted signees.
What the Rebels have on the defensive front, though, is a nice mix of transfers and high school signees, some who have seen changes with both their position coaches and coordinator.
They’ve been one of spring’s more consistent position groups.
“By far that’s our biggest positional change from when we got here. That group went from being, I would say, our weakest link to maybe our strongest, so that’s good,” Kiffin said.
The growth has come while Kiffin’s most heralded defensive line signee – sophomore Tywone Malone, in the 2021 class – plays baseball.
Malone comes closest to representing the aforementioned coveted athleticism.
Most often on Saturday the defensive line got the better of the offensive line with even some down-the-depth-chart guys getting push.
The offensive line has a similar mix of grinders, and though there’s some shuffling of last year’s starters it’s an intriguing first team.
There’s not a complete second team that wows you, but that’s not uncommon.
Most of the time offensive line depth is about finding a handful of players that you trust.
“I have confidence in a lot of our twos,” Kiffin said.
Maybe that confidence translates into increased snaps for key reserves and fresh starters at the finish. The staff has time to sort that out.
The pre-snap movement in the offense and Kiffin’s play-calling often have linemen in such position that they don’t have to mash every play but can hold blocks long enough for something good to happen.
While the Rebels seek their QB1 they appear to be creating quality in the trenches.
That’s a good thing no matter your era.