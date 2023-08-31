OXFORD — As recently as a few months ago, it was unclear whether two of the faces of Ole Miss men’s basketball the last two seasons would be part of the program’s new direction.
But after a bit of thinking, seniors Matt Murrell and Jaemyn Brakefield both thought the opportunity to be part of something special was too good to pass up.
Ole Miss hired head coach Chris Beard in March following the firing of former head coach Kermit Davis. The Rebels were a combined 25-40 over the last two seasons, which included a 7-29 record in SEC games.
In seven full seasons as a head coach, Beard has led his teams to five NCAA Tournament appearances, including an appearance in the 2019 national title game with Texas Tech.
As a junior last season for the 12-21 Rebels, Murrell averaged a career-high 14.1 points per game, though he shot just 36.5% from the floor. He scored a season-high 26 points against Texas A&M, sinking a career-best eight 3-pointers.
The Memphis native entered his name into the 2023 NBA Draft but eventually withdrew. He received good feedback from NBA scouts, he said, but was told an increase in his scoring efficiency would help him. That, combined with a strong relationship with Beard, helped formulate Murrell's choice to return.
“When I initially decided to make that decision, I sat down and talked with Coach Beard, and he affirmed to me that he was going to be with me throughout the whole process, and I really appreciate him for that,” Murrell said. “That was another big reason why I came back.”
Brakefield began his career at Duke, where he played in 22 games as a freshman and averaged 3.5 points per game. He then transferred to Ole Miss, where he averaged 7.7 and 11.1 points per game in 2021 and 2022, respectively. After failing to score 20 points in any of the first 20 games of last season, Brakefield reached the mark three times over the final 13 games. Following the Rebels’ coaching change, Brakefield entered his name into the transfer portal, according to 247Sports, but withdrew less than three weeks later.
Brakefield, who is from Jackson, said he was able to feel a culture of winning from the earliest moments the new coaching staff entered the facilities. That was all he really needed to be sold on the program's new vision.
“It was a quick process, obviously, with the whole decision of staying,” Brakefield said. “ … As soon as the season was over I kind of had a need to get a clear head. So, entering the portal — I didn’t officially enter the portal — just wanted to see wherever things would go.
“ … I love Ole Miss, I love Mississippi. And there’s no doubt that I was looking for a culture that is used to winning, and the coaching staff that Coach Beard has brought in, they do that.”
There are only three players remaining from Ole Miss’ roster last season — Murrell, Brakefield and sophomore guard T.J. Caldwell. A combination of high-profile transfers and highly-touted freshman may largely determine the fate of the 2023 Rebels. But Murrell and Brakefield are the backbone of this new iteration of Rebels basketball. And Beard is happy both decided to stay in Oxford.
“The biggest priority was to try to have great talent on the roster, with character and experience, to give us a chance to compete. And so, in terms of those two guys, that’s where it all starts. It’s a talent-based business,” Beard said. “I love both those guys. I love their families. … Both guys told me the truth from Day 1. Again, coaching changes are hard, they’re mentally hard. … It became apparent that these are two guys we would love to kind of build this thing around in a lot of ways.”
