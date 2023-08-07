OXFORD — Don’t let his ever-present smile and cheery demeanor fool you: Ole Miss senior linebacker Monty Montgomery is on a mission.
Montgomery transferred to Oxford after a highly-productive career at Louisville. He racked up 160 tackles — 23.5 coming for loss — over four seasons with the Cardinals. Montgomery played against Ole Miss in his third season with the Cardinals in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.
The Rebels defeated Louisville 43-24 in the season opener, and Montgomery finished the game with three tackles. He tore his ACL following a nine-tackle performance against UCF in the Cardinals’ third game and was forced to redshirt. The 2022 campaign wound up being his best season yet, as he finished with 70 tackles (11 for loss) and six sacks. All were career-highs for the Norcross, Georgia native.
Montgomery began his career at Tulane but did not play in a game. He transferred to Hutchinson Community College and was an NJCAA All-American before heading to Louisville. Already 24 with his degree in communications well in hand, Montgomery — who happily and openly calls himself a “baby Micah Parsons” — has a simple football goal: to be the best who has ever played. And, to do that, Montgomery knew he had to venture to the SEC.
“My ultimate goal in life is to be the best ever. That’s the main reason for coming here,” Montgomery said. “And to be the best ever, you have to play on the best level, the best college football level.”
While at Louisville in 2022, the 5-foot-10, 225-pounder had a pass rush grade of 79.4 according to Pro Football Focus, which ranked in the top-50 nationally among all linebackers. Combined with returner Khari Coleman, the Rebels have two linebackers who ranked in the top-50 nationally in pass rush grade, as Coleman had an 86 grade.
There’s more to Montgomery than just football and his desire to be great: with his communications degree, he says his goal is to start a reality television show and own a television network. He’s admittedly a sucker for reality TV, with his favorites being “Chrisley Knows Best” and anything involving the Kardashian family.
“I like the Kardashians,” he said with a smile. “I love watching those guys.”
There will be plenty of pass rushing opportunities in first-year defensive coordinator Pete Golding’s defense for Montgomery to feast on. The Crimson Tide were tied for 15th and third in sacks per game in 2022 and 2021, respectively. Montgomery compares himself to Parsons — who has 26.5 sacks in two years at linebacker with the Dallas Cowboys following an All-American career at Penn State — because of the versatility in the way he rushes the passer and in the way he plays the linebacker position as a whole.
“I say I’m the Baby Micah Parsons because (of) the fact that, I can pass rush in-between tackles and outside the box, stack the linebacker. I can do everything,” Montgomery said. “I can cover, I can blitz, I can play man-to-man, I can … attack from sideline to sideline. I bring everything to the game, man. I’m the most versatile player.”
