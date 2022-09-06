Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
OXFORD — For K.D. Hill , it’s a lot more than just a change in numbers. It’s proof that his hard work paid off in the sort of way he always envisioned.
The fifth-year senior defensive tackle was announced as the winner of the Chucky Mullins Courage Award last Wednesday. It is given annually to the Ole Miss upperclassman defender, “that embodies the spirit of Mullins - courage, leadership, perseverance and determination," the news release said.
Mullins is an historic person in Ole Miss history. The Alabama native was paralyzed making a tackle in a 1989 game against Vanderbilt. He became a beloved figure around the country because of his resilience. He died in 1991.
Mullins is one of just three Ole Miss football players to have his jersey number — 38 — retired, along with Archie Manning (18) and Eli Manning (10).
Hill, who is also from Alabama, switched from No. 55 to No. 38 this season, an honor only winners of the award are granted. He spoke with reporters Tuesday about why winning the award meant so much to him.
“It’s something I’ve been working towards since I was a freshman here,” Hill said. “(When I) first took my visit here, I learned about this number. And I always told myself I would get it.”
The Ole Miss football Twitter account tweeted a video of Hill telling his mother over the phone that he had earned the award. In it, Hill was visibly emotional. Hill explained why that moment on the phone drove both him and his mother to tears.
“My journey, it’s been ups and down. And I know the work I’ve put in, when no one was watching. I know everything I’ve been through, it was for a reason. And it was just very emotional because my mom was part of that process as well. And she trusted in me when no one else did.”
Acker talks offensive line
Ole Miss ran for 266 yards in its season-opening win over Troy but wasn’t necessarily perfect in passing situations despite not surrendering any sacks, as head coach Lane Kiffin called it “average pass protection“.
Redshirt sophomore guard Eli Acker gave his thoughts on the offensive line’s debut performance.
“We let too many guys free, myself included, on the first drive. Just letting guys through. Quarterbacks have to have time back there. I know mine, I let a guy through and we had a guy running wide open down the field. So, everybody just has to clean it up.”
Rebels move down a spot in AP Poll
Despite a 28-10 victory over the Trojans, Ole Miss fell one spot to No. 22 in the AP Poll, which was released Tuesday due to the week’s slate of games not concluding until Monday. In the AFCA Coaches Poll, the Rebels moved up from No. 24 to No. 23.
