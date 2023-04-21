OXFORD — The final score didn’t read the way Ole Miss wanted Friday night, but there was a moment at least one Rebel will remember.
Rebels freshman designated hitter Will Furniss hit a three-run home run against No. 1 LSU — the very school where his father, Eddy, became college baseball royalty — in the fourth inning to give Ole Miss a 3-2 lead. The Tigers took care of business from there, scoring four runs in the fifth in a 7-3 win in the opener of their three-game series at Swayze Field. The game was delayed two hours due to weather conditions.
LSU (30-7, 10-5 SEC) ace Paul Skenes, likely No. 1 draft pick Dylan Crews and slugger Tommy White — who hit a go-ahead grand slam the next inning after Furniss’ heroics — headlined the top-ranked Tigers.
But if even for a moment on Friday, there was magic in the air at Swayze Field when Furniss’ bat met ball.
“it was really cool. Felt great in the moment. I was hoping to give our team some ... confidence, maybe get some … offense rolling against him. It felt great at the time I was rounding the bases,” Furniss said. “It was very exciting. It was very exciting.”
Junior Xavier Rivas got the first Friday-night start in his Rebels (21-17, 3-13) career and gave up an unearned run in the first and an earned run via wild pitch in the third. The Rebels put runners on the corners with two outs in the second after LSU’s first baseman appeared to miss the bag with senior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier running out of the box. The play was overturned, however, ending the Rebels’ scoring chance.
Furniss came to the plate with a pair of runners on base in the fourth and proceeded to crush a Skenes fastball to right centerfield, sending beer into the air from fans in right field and briefly giving the Rebels the lead. It was Furniss' first home run in SEC play.
“I’ve been struggling a little bit at the plate, and so I fixed some things, and that kind of helped me out a little bit, knowing that my work is paying off," Furniss said.
LSU’s Tommy White made sure Ole Miss’ lead didn’t last, however, hitting a grand slam to dead centerfield in the top of the fifth off Rivas. The Tigers added another run in the eighth. Skenes finished with 11 strikeouts over six innings of work.
“The key to beating an ace is is to just really make them work hard to try to run his pitches up. We knew that he’s strike out people, don’t get frustrated with that, don’t get frustrated with back-to-back strikeouts, but try to make him work, try to not make it too easy … and I thought we did that tonight,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “ … The other side of it is, you have to pitch it really well, and you have to play really good defense. And we didn’t tonight.”
Rivas went 4.1 innings, gave up five earned runs, struck out six and walked three. He made 104 pitches. Freshman Brayden Jones pitched 4.2 innings in relief and gave up one earned run and struck out six batters.
Ole Miss hosts the Tigers at 2 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2. Sophomore Hunter Elliott is set to start for the first time in more than two months, making his return from a sprained UCL that has limited him to one game this season.
Bianco said the rough pitch count on Elliott is 50 or so, though it’s “nothing super strict.”
