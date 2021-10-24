OXFORD — The biggest indicator that the Ole Miss football program has turned a corner wasn’t anything that happened on the field during a 31-17 shellacking of LSU.
There were, of course, lots of good things to point to from the win, the Rebels’ (6-1, 3-1 SEC) first against the Tigers since 2015 — the offense rushing for 266 yards, the defense holding a normally potent LSU team to nearly half its season point average, and a gritty performance from redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral, who battled injury to rally the troops to 31-straight points.
»PARRISH ALFORD: Eli deserved this performance, the Rebels needed it
No, the sign of changing times in Oxford was most apparent when Corral sat in front of reporters at a small table Saturday night, letting anyone within earshot know that there was so much farther for this team to go, and so much more to be achieved.
As he has done so many times this season, Corral wore his heart on his sleeve. He is confident the Rebels have what it takes to be special, and knows they have still have to earn it every day.
It's a mentality that starts with the team's best players and trickles down so it's impossible for anyone to forget the lesson.
“It's just selling out every play. That's the reality of it. It's all a decision. Like I said before, we have the game plan, we have the coaches, we have the players, we have the scheme. Everything is there, and we don't got to do anything new, everybody sitting in these seats on Monday can get the job done,” Corral said. “Winning doesn't matter what mood you are in, winning doesn't care how tired you are. We win the game on a Monday, we win the game on a Sunday when we come in here for treatment and workout. Those little things and taking it day-by-day, that's what's going to make this team sit up a few months from now, and we are going to like where we are at.
“That's just something that's getting preached every single day. Don't worry about the future, we will worry about this next game because it's the biggest game, because it's the next one. And just taking it day by day, play by play, and every situation, just worry about what is happening right now. Do the best of your ability and sell out and finish every single play, and that's going to get us where we want to get."
Following a game where Corral’s statistics didn’t light up the box score like they normally might — 185 passing yards, two total touchdowns — Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin told media that those numbers, his Heisman Trophy campaign, were the last thing on Corral’s mind.
It was another reminder of why things are different in Oxford this season. That on any given day, anyone can be a difference maker. And that the team’s overall commitment to the sum of its parts rather than its superstars is why it’s on the verge of special things.
Down a few receivers and linemen? The Rebels will figure it out. Falling behind early after a disastrous opening minutes of a ball game? No sweat. They'll right the ship.
»"Let it loose": Jerrion Ealy has big day in win over LSU
It all starts with the work they put in the other six days of the week, those moments fans never see.
“I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘They’re buying into what we do.’ I just think they bought into each other,” Kiffin said. “They find a way to win. The stars seems to change every week, we’re not sure who they’re going to be in each game, which is a little bit different.
“This is more people stepping up from different spots, which is great to see.”