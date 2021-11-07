OXFORD — When Ole Miss needed it most, help came from some of the unlikeliest of places Saturday afternoon.
It was all hands on deck for the Rebels (7-2 overall, 3-2 SEC) against Liberty, and it likely will be through the end of the season. But good teams find ways to make things work, and the Rebels once again found a way to win when they couldn’t put their best team on the field.
During a game where two of the Rebels’ top-three wide receivers were absent with injuries, juniors Dannis Jackson and John Rhys Plumlee stepped up to the plate in a way they hadn’t done previously in their Ole Miss careers.
Jackson entered yesterday’s game with 11 catches and no touchdowns in his career. He racked up six grabs for 126 yards and a touchdown, both career-highs, and played the role of superstar when seniors Dontario Drummond and Braylon Sanders and junior Jonathan Mingo were unable to.
Plumlee, the fan-favorite, home-state hero who dazzled as a quarterback as a freshman in 2019, had eight receptions this season prior to Saturday afternoon’s matchup after moving to receiver full-time in the offseason. He too had a career-day with seven catches for 110 yards, with all but five of those coming in a second half that saw the Ole Miss offense largely stall.
“Plumlee and (Jackson) were probably the stories of the game offensively. But probably even more (Jackson), because he had missed a lot of opportunities, in games or practice and not made plays that we needed him to make,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “Here he made some competitive plays, which is what we’ve been waiting on him to do, because he’s very talented.”
Without the services of senior guard and stalwart Ben Brown — who is out for the season with a biceps tear — the offensive line needed a hand. That hand took the form of one Jalen Cunningham, the junior offensive lineman-turned-defensive lineman who flipped back one more time (all in one season, mind you) to offense and started at guard against a Liberty team with upset on its mind.
Sure, there were the typical suspects in the 27-14 win over the Flames. Redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral was sharp, hitting 20 of 27 passes for 324 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back Jerrion Ealy scored from 70 yards out on the second play from scrimmage to help the Rebels jump out to a 24-0 halftime lead. And then there was senior defensive end Sam Williams, who racked up two more sacks and now has a modern-school-record 10.5 on the season.
But there were also sacks from far less likely places. Of the nine Ole Miss had on Liberty star Malik Willis, one came from senior safety Otis Reese and another from freshman corner Tysheem Johnson.
Sixth-year cornerback Jaylon Jones — who was recruited by Liberty coach Hugh Freeze when he led the Rebels — nabbed his first-career interception Saturday, a day more than half a decade in the making.
The Rebels needed contributions from everyone in a tough matchup against a Flames squad that wanted nothing more than to ruin Ole Miss’ afternoon. No, the Rebels still didn’t play that ever-elusive “complete game” they’ve been waiting on. There were plenty of things to work on.
But an unlikely cast of characters made sure it was ultimately the Rebels leaving the field with smiles.