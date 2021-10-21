OXFORD – The Ole Miss wide receiver room is currently the walking wounded.
Junior Jonathan Mingo has not played since the Tulane game, where he had a season-best 136 yards and touchdown. He was last seen in a walking boot prior to the Alabama game. Senior Braylon Sanders, coming off a season-high 127 yards against Arkansas, left the Tennessee game with an upper-body injury, and his status for LSU remains murky.
The last man standing in what was a dominant trio of Ole Miss (5-1 overall, 2-1 SEC) receivers is senior Dontario Drummond, who suffered a few drops against the Volunteers, though he averaged 33 yards on his two receptions and scored a touchdown. Senior Jahcour Pearson also dropped a few passes.
Redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral, battling an injury of his own that coach Lane Kiffin said is casting doubt on his status against the Tigers (4-3, 2-2), was not at his most efficient against Tennessee, completing a season-low 55.3% of his passes while also throwing his first interception of the season. Corral took matters into his own hands, running the ball 30 times for 195 yards, a number of carries Kiffin admits isn’t optimal.
According to Pro Football Focus, Drummond had six targets in the game, giving him a catch percentage of just 33.3%. Pearson’s was 40%. For reference, only one Ole Miss target with a reception this season has a catch percentage under 50%, and that is Sanders, who is often the target of deep throws down the field.
Who is the next man up for the Rebels on the perimeter? It very well could be junior and Sumrall native Dannis Jackson, who caught two passes for 42 yards against Tennessee, including his first-career touchdown. Jackson, a four-star recruit out of Sumrall High School, said he is comfortable as an outside receiver or in the slot.
For Jackson, coming through when his teammates needed him wasn’t surprising. He’s been putting in the work to stay ready, whenever his number wound up being called.
“It was big, but it’s nothing that I haven’t really been prepared for. I’ve been getting the reps and things like that,” Jackson said. “So, at that point, I just had to execute and play.
“I already had confidence in myself, but once I made that play, that just showed me that it can be done, I just need to go do it again.”
Jackson entered the season with seven catches over his first two campaigns and is already halfway to surpassing that total this season. He caught both of his targets in Knoxville, Tennessee and showed the coaching staff that the moment isn’t too big for him.
“For him to go in that environment, make a play like that, to me builds confidence and tells us, ‘Hey, he should be able to do this, continue this, especially now as we come back home,'” Kiffin said.
Jackson was a star in high school, totaling 28 touchdown catches over his final two seasons at Sumrall. It had been nearly three years since he caught a touchdown at any level, though, and admits Saturday’s 33-yard touchdown reception was pretty special, particularly in front of 102,000 fans who went radio silent afterward.
“It felt great. It’s a feeling I haven’t felt in a while, since high school, with it being the first one (in college),” Jackson said. “It was a great experience.”