OXFORD – Ole Miss announced the signing of 16 players in its 2022 class on Wednesday, the first day of the early national signing period. While most players sign on the first day of the period, they have until Friday to sign letters of intent.
The next signing period begins on Feb. 2, 2022.
The class is highlighted by a quartet of four-star players in linebacker Jaron Willis, defensive lineman Zxavian Harris, cornerback Nick Cull and safety Taylor Groves.
The breakdown of the class is as follows: four linebackers, three offensive linemen, three defensive backs, two wide receivers, one defensive lineman, one running back, one tight end and one punter.
While the majority of the class was previously committed players, there were a few surprises, including Willis, who decommitted from Georgia Tech recently. The Rebels were also able to get former Miami commit offensive lineman Flip Carswell. They also signed former Mississippi State commit Cam East, also an offensive lineman.
The Rebels did, however, lose defensive lineman Jacarius Clayton (Tupelo_ to the Bulldogs.
While Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he expects another player to likely sign in the near future, a lot of the remaining spots will be filled through the transfer portal and in the next signing period. Kiffin did not get into specifics of how many spots the team had available but did note it was “much higher” than the 16 currently signed.
Kiffin said he, "would anticipate a lot of movement" for the Rebels in the portal in the coming months.
“Usually everything used to be done today, basically when there was one signing day. Now you have a whole other one coming up, and really one that goes all the way until we play, as we saw last year, with portal guys,” Kiffin said. “This is just really, really different than it used to be.”
Four players are expected to enroll early, according to Ole Miss: running back Quinshon Judkins, linebacker Reginald Hughes, defensive back Jarell Stinson and punter Fraser Masin.
The admittedly small size of Wednesday’s signing class was not by accident – the Rebels are expecting moves to be made in the portal. The portal allows teams to avoid reaching for players for the sake of depth, Kiffin said. It allowed the Rebels to be “very picky.”
Of note was that the Rebels did not sign a quarterback on Wednesday.
“The portal, to me, allows you even more to do what we do, which is not reach and not just have to add numbers to add numbers. Because not only are there guys available, there’s going to be more guys available right after bowl games, then there’s going to be more guys available after spring because they’re not going to like how it how it went then, just like you saw a year ago,” Kiffin said.
“It used to be you just had grad transfers with one year left. Now, there’s guys in there with four years of eligibility. So, to me, you can replace these, even if it’s not in the first year. In a year from now, you can get somebody with three years of eligibility, and it would have been the same as this class.”
Signees
Tyler Banks: Linebacker, 6-3, 235, three-star (247Sports), Nottoway/Blackstone, VA
Flip Carswell: Offensive line, 6-7, 235, three-star (247Sports) Washington County/Tennille, GA
Nick Cull: Cornerback, 5-11, 175, four-star (247Sports), Seminole County/Donalsonville, GA
Preston Cushman: Offensive line, 6-5, 285, three-star (247Sports), Calvary Christian/Clearwater, FL
Jeremiah Dillon: Receiver, 6-2, 180, three-star (247Sports), Tylertown/Tylertown, MS
Cam East: Offensive line, 6-7, 280, three-star (247Sports), St. Augustine/Marreo, LA.
Taylor Groves: Safety, 6-2, 182, four-star (247Sports), East Robertson/Cross Plains, TN
Zxavian Harris: Defensive line, 6-8, 335, four-star (247Sports), Germantown/Madison, MS
Kyirin Heath: Tight end, 6-4, 232, three-star (247Sports), Mansfield Legacy/Mansfield, TX
Reginald Hughes: Linebacker, 6-2, 230, three-star (247Sports), Northeast Mississippi CC
Quinshon Judkins: Running back, 5-11, 200, three-star (247Sports), Pike Road/Pike Road, AL
Fraser Masin: Punter, 6-6, 215, St. Joseph’s Nudgee College/Brisbane, Australia
Larry Simmons: Receiver, 6-2, 175, three-star (247Sports), Moss Point/Moss Point, MS
Jarell Stinson: Cornerback, 5-10, 160, three-star (247Sports), Opelika/Opelika, AL
Jaylon White: Linebacker, 6-3, 201, three-star (247Sports), Parkview Magnet/Little Rock, AR
Jaron Willis: Linebacker/safety, 6-2, 220, four-star (247Sports), Lee County/Leesburg, GA