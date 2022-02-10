OXFORD – Despite scoring the second-highest point total of the 2021-22 season against Alabama on Wednesday night, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team fell to the Crimson Tide 97-83.
With just two full days off in between games, the Rebels (12-12, 3-8 SEC) travel to Missouri on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. tip. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
Senior guard Jarkel Joiner had the best game in his Ole Miss career against Alabama, scoring 33 points on 12 of 20 shooting from the field. Joiner missed nearly a month after undergoing back surgery in January and was playing in just his second game since the procedure.
Joiner can’t help but lament what could have been this season in the Rebels’ backcourt.
At various points throughout this season, he and freshman Daeshun Ruffin have battled injury and were unable to play together. Ruffin broke his hand in the season opener, missed eight games and is now out for the season after injuring his ACL against LSU on Feb. 1.
“We always talk about it. It’s crazy,” Joiner said. “It was a freak accident, he gets hurt first couple games, I was playing. Then I get hurt. Then I come back, and he gets hurt. It’s crazy. … We miss him a lot.”
The Tigers took down the Rebels in mid-January, shooting just under 63% for the game. Ole Miss, meanwhile, shot 34.4%, and Ruffin was the lone player to reach double-figures. Missouri lost at Vanderbilt Tuesday night.
Following Saturday's game, Ole Miss hosts South Carolina on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.