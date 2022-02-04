With news of freshman guard Daeshun Ruffin being lost for the season, Ole Miss men's basketball is going to have to dig deep. If there's a silver lining to be had, however, it's that the Rebels have been doing so all year.
Ole Miss (12-10, 3-6 SEC) upset No. 25 LSU in Baton Rouge on Tuesday – the program's first road win against the Tigers in nine years. It came at a cost, however, as Ruffin, the Rebels' dynamic ball handler, suffered an ACL injury in the second half and will undergo surgery in the coming weeks.
The Rebels take on Florida (14-8, 4-5) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Gainesville.
It's the latest in a line of injuries for Ole Miss, who lost senior forward Robert Allen for the season with a knee injury in December and is without leading scorer Jarkel Joiner. Joiner, a senior guard, has been out for almost a month after undergoing back surgery. He is expected back at some point this season.
"Never in 39 years, as a head coach or assistant. I just never have. We've had our whole team together (for an actual game) for about 12 minutes against New Orleans (in the season opener)," head coach Kermit Davis said. "They just keep kind of battling. We try to really manage legs and really try to manage times on the practice court, things that we're doing with them. ... (That was our) fifth game in about 10 days. For that team to have that kind of effort, fifth game in 10 days, against that kind of competition? That's unbelievable, man. And I've been doing it for a while."
Up next are the Gators, who the Rebels defeated by 16 points on Jan 24 at SJB Pavilion. Ole Miss blew open a 22-all halftime score with lights-out shooting in the second half, hitting 74% from the field. The Gators have won their last two games, the latest a one-point win at Missouri.
Four Florida players average more than 10 points per game this season, led by forward Colin Castleton's 15.4. Castleton, however, has missed the last six games with a shoulder injury, according to Sports Illustrated. He did not play against Ole Miss in January.