OMAHA
Old influences can diminish through the years, but the best ones never go away.
Mike Bianco has coached so many games through so many baseball seasons with so much water under the bridge that the Skip Bertman connection rarely gets mentioned.
Sometimes it pops up.
It did a year ago when Bianco interviewed with his alma mater, LSU, a move that did not sit well with many Ole Miss fans.
It’s an obvious connection now for Bianco, who played when Bertman was building the LSU program toward five national championships.
Bianco never played on a Tigers championship team, but he was an assistant coach for three —1993, 1996 and 1997.
That was a different era. Bats have changed, balls have changed, and players have changed.
The format of the College World Series has changed.
Bertman won single-game championships. The CWS format changed in 2003 to its present three-game series to determine the champion.
In those Omaha titles when Bianco was a hot young coaching prospect, Bertman didn’t have to worry about managing three starting pitchers in the championship round.
That is a challenge for Bianco, who on Friday did not commit to freshman Hunter Elliott as his Game 1 starter.
Though the times are different, Bianco reached back to the ’90s for one big take-away from his time as an assistant on championship teams.
“I’ve said it for years. You’ve got to play well to win. It’s not the best team, it’s the team that plays the best,” he said.
That’s been a go-to Bianco answer forever, so much that his players know it by heart and will share it with their grandchildren in years to come.
It sounds cliche, but such thoughts are repeated when they’re backed by wisdom.
“It sounds like sarcasm, but I mean it sincerely,” Bianco said. “It shows you how great coach Bertman was. He made it look so easy with five national championships in 10 years. He got his teams to play the best when it meant the most.”
Bertman reached out to Bianco with a phone call on Tuesday after the Rebels had defeated Arkansas 13-5 on Monday and dramatically increased their odds of reaching the championship round. It would be another two days before the Rebels would finally punch their ticket with a 2-0 win in the bracket final.
Bertman told Bianco to stay loose, to give his players time to enjoy the moment with their families.
There was more serious baseball discussion as well, a part of the conversation Bianco did not share.
For Bianco, getting his team to play the best will mean helping it find the clutch hitting it’s had in every game here but one. It will mean managing his pitchers and catcher Hayden Dunhurst to control an Oklahoma run game that ranks fourth nationally in stolen bases.
If it plays the best, Ole Miss could become Mississippi’s second Division I baseball champion in two years.
Bianco, 19 wins behind right now, will likely pass Bertman next season and become the second-winningest coach in SEC baseball history. Right now it’s former Mississippi State coach Ron Polk with 1,218 wins, Bertman with 870 and Bianco with 851.
The Bertman connection is what got Bianco hired at Ole Miss in 2000.
On the eve of the championship round it’s a good one to fall back on.