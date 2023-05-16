OXFORD — She’s well aware her going "to do damage in the portal” comment made the rounds following her team’s defeat in the Sweet 16. But Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin knows the transfer portal is only part of the battle in an ever-changing college basketball landscape.
Coming off the program’s second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, McPhee-McCuin met with the media Monday to discuss the team’s high-profile transfer portal additions.
Ole Miss added former North Carolina guard Kennedy Todd-Williams, former Florida guard K.K. Deans and former Auburn forward Kharyssa Richardson. Todd-Williams and Deans both rank inside ESPN’s top 15 list of players in the transfer portal and averaged 13.4 points and 14.1 points per game in 2022-23, respectively, while Richardson started 27 games as a true freshman.
The Rebels must replace first-team All-SEC guard Angel Baker, who led Ole Miss in scoring at just under 15 points per game, and starting point guard Myah Taylor, among others.
In an era where the transfer portal is all the rage, McPhee-McCuin admits even she finds herself looking around the country to see where top talent winds up, even if it isn’t with her. Just this transfer portal cycle alone, the SEC gained six of the top-15 ranked players in the transfer portal, headlined by defending national champion LSU’s additions of Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith and DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow.
The SEC currently has four teams ranked in the top of 15 of ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, including Ole Miss at No. 11.
“The SEC, our conference, is like a magnet for portals, right?” McPhee-McCuin said. “ … There have been some huge portal transactions, some that knocked me off my feet. I believe the SEC, on the women’s side, will be as competitive as it’s been in a very long time. Last year I think we took seven teams to the tournament. I wouldn’t be surprised if 10 go this year.”
But McPhee-McCuin also knows it’s hard to build a team and sustain it solely through transfers. Last year, Ole Miss brought in six transfers and added just one freshman.
As of now Ole Miss, has three transfers and has signed five freshmen. Among the freshman class is guard Marija Avlijas — WorldWide Hoops’ third-ranked player in Europe — four-star guard Zakiya Stephenson and four-star center J'Adore Young.
“I know my whole ‘doing damage in the portal’ went viral, and people just tried to say that I was just this completely portal coach. But we signed five freshmen,” McPhee-McCuin said. “ … As far as the transfers are concerned, I think there’s an art to it. I don’t think that you just get greedy. I think it’s positive that we only had to sign three portal kids, because it shows that our team is starting to have some consistency.”
Homegrown players still matter, and a quick glance at the Rebels’ current roster tells that story.
Amid all of the roster turnover the Rebels have undergone in recent years, there have been a pair of constants — seniors Madison Scott and Snudda Collins.
Scott is the highest-rated signee in program history, while Collins is a Mississippi native from Brookhaven. The two have seen the program grow from an NIT team to one no longer happy with just making it into the NCAA Tournament. Experience within a program is still essential to sustainability.
“I think we have a good feel and good grasp of what we need from the portal. I don't think that you just completely rely on it, not if you want to balance the classes and even build some type of consistency and foundation with a program,” McPhee-McCuin said. “… So, I kind of look at the portal as filling in the blanks, so to speak. I don’t look at it as the way to build a roster, not in my situation.”
