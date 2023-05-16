South Carolina Mississippi Basketball

Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin reacts to a play on the floor during the first half against No. 1 South Carolina.

 Rogelio Solis/AP

OXFORD — She’s well aware her going "to do damage in the portal” comment made the rounds following her team’s defeat in the Sweet 16. But Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin knows the transfer portal is only part of the battle in an ever-changing college basketball landscape.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you