OXFORD – There’s no bigger indication of how far the Ole Miss program has come in the last four years than head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s mindset in the second half of a 30-point win over Alabama.
The Rebels (14-2, 2-1 SEC) led the Crimson Tide by eight at halftime on Thursday night and wound up winning by 30, a major bounce back performance following a loss to highly-ranked Tennessee on Sunday.
There came a point when McPhee-McCuin said the focus wasn’t so much as to whether or not they could win the game against the Crimson Tide; instead, the mission was to get better at all the little things that make a team NCAA Tournament worthy.
“I kept saying, ‘You guys, we have to look like an NCAA Tournament team. It’s not about Alabama,’” she said. “By that time, usually, I already know after the first half, like, if we can win this game. So, now, I’m coaching, I felt comfortable like we could win the game. So now I was coaching towards where we’re trying to go.”
Ultimately, that’s where McPhee-McCuin wants this Ole Miss team to be — in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007. And that’s a far cry from the 2019-20 season, which included losing by 56 at home to Tennessee.
The Rebels won 16 games in McPhee-McCuin’s first two seasons. They won 15 last season and have already won 14 in 2021-22. Ole Miss has come a long way in changing its own expectations.
“I just remember two years ago, us losing, and playing a player-manager and a walk-on and having that in the game, just trying to stay afloat. People don’t remember those days, but I do,” McPhee-McCuin said. “To see where we’ve come as a program, it really gives me a sense of pride. … I’m so focused on where we’re trying to go this season, I have to remember how far we’ve come, so that I could stay in the moment and be appreciative of these moments.”
Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State (11-4, 2-1) Sunday afternoon. The Bulldogs had their last game postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the program and will likely not be at full strength.
That being said, McPhee-McCuin is aware of the challenges the resurgent Bulldogs represent, particularly with star forward Rickea Jackson (20.7 points, 7.2 rebounds per game). Ole Miss has not beaten Mississippi State since Jan. 23, 2014.
McPhee-McCuin badly wants to get the game in, despite forecasted snow potentially impacting crowd size. It’s crucial to play as many games possible for the Rebels’ NCAA Tournament resume.
“I would play that game at 9 a.m. in the morning when nobody’s here if we had to. It’s that important, not because it’s Mississippi State, but we want another opportunity to get a win.
“I’ve been checking the forecasts, and it’s not supposed to get anything around one inch until after our game. So, that shouldn’t be a delay.”