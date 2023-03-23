Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin is making the rounds on your favorite sports programming platforms.
The fifth-year head coach led the eight-seeded Rebels (25-8) to an upset win over top-seeded Stanford Sunday night, sending Ole Miss to its first Sweet 16 since 2007 and 11th ever. Stanford became the eighth No. 1 seed to ever lose in the first two rounds, according to ESPN.
Following the victory, McPhee-McCuin — known as 'Coach Yo' to most, her players included — has appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show, has been featured on the ESPN and NCAA’s March Madness Twitter account, has received lauding tweets from WNBA stars A’Ja Wilson and Natasha Cloud and fellow college basketball coaches, and got a call from Rebels football coach Lane Kiffin.
McPhee-McCuin won a combined 16 games over her first two seasons at the helm of the Rebels. Included in there was a now-infamous 0-16 SEC record in 2019-20. In 2020-21, the Rebels won 15 games and made a run to the NIT championship game. The next season, Ole Miss made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007, ultimately bowing out to South Dakota in the opening round of the Waco regional.
Now, in 2023, Ole Miss is one of America’s Sweethearts, a team that — judging by Twitter replies and threads — has captured the hearts of fans, regardless of their usual allegiances.
Coach Yo is having her moment.
The Rebels face No. 5 seed Louisville Friday at 9 p.m. in Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
In a postgame press conference that lasted more than 30 minutes and, according to her would have happily gone longer, McPhee-McCuin was asked why she believes her team and her story resonate so deeply with people.
Part of it is that McPhee-McCuin is extremely accessible online and lets her thoughts be known on topics of all types, she said. She’s not shut off from the public just because of the job she has; it’s quite the opposite. She gives everyone a view behind the curtain.
Beyond that, however, is her and her team’s journey to this point. It resonates with anyone who has ever struggled, she said. Immediately after the game while doing her postgame interview, McPhee-McCuin told America that, “This is for the people with a dollar and a dream.” That saying is now proudly strewn across the window at historic Square Books in downtown Oxford.
“I think everyone loves a story that they can relate to. I didn't play on Team USA. I didn't play for the late, great, Pat Summitt. Geno (Auriemma) didn't endorse me, you know what I'm saying?” McPhee-McCuin said at the podium Sunday night.
She then proceeded to detail a now-viral story of how she says she ended up at Ole Miss in the first place.
“Like, I really got it out of the mud. Y'all, I'm an immigrant. I migrated from the Bahamas and came over here and started in junior college and worked my way up,” she said. “You know how I got this job at Ole Miss? I called Ole Miss and said, ‘What are you guys doing? I'm hot and y'all could get me for cheap, and I'm recruiting my butt off with a $20,000 recruiting budget. Give me yours and watch what I do.’”
McPhee-McCuin has won everywhere she’s been and has won on the big stage — she went 94-63 at Jacksonville, leading the Dolphins to the NCAA Tournament in 2016. She also led the Bahamian national team to the Caribbean Basketball Confederation championship.
But McPhee-McCuin also noted postgame that she wasn’t the first choice for the Ole Miss job. She’s cognizant of where she’s come from and how far she’s come. This Ole Miss team is filled with stories of players seeking better opportunities for themselves.
Junior Madison Scott was a McDonald’s All-American and five-star prospect, a groundbreaking recruit for McPhee-McCuin and Ole Miss has a whole. A whopping eight of 12 players on the roster began their careers elsewhere, however.
First-team All-SEC guard Angel Baker played her first three seasons at Wright State. Senior point guard Myah Taylor was a five-star recruit but began her career at archrival Mississippi State. Redshirt sophomore guard Elauna Eaton — who flourished against Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals with a trio of 3-pointers — was a top-rated recruit that averaged 3.5 points per game at Arkansas.
All season long, McPhee-McCuin and players have openly stated this version of the Rebels doesn’t have a superstar. Instead, it is a super team. She and her players have all grinded to get to this moment. They took chances and bet on themselves when other people wouldn’t. They sought out better opportunities.
And, at the end of the day, that’s something everyone can understand. McPhee-McCuin wants to let everybody in on her and her team’s journey, because, in a way, it’s your journey, too.
“I've always been bold, and I also share my story with a lot of people. I'm on social media. Like, that's me Tweeting,” she said. “And so people feel like they can be a part of it, and so this is their journey because I let them in. And I think that's what makes it special.”
