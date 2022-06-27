OMAHA — Of all the storylines the 2022 Ole Miss baseball team has written — and they certainly had a lot — senior closer Brandon Johnson’s journey is one for the ages.
In his first seven appearances of the season, Johnson gave up a single run, boasting a miniscule 0.73 ERA. On a fateful night in Pearl against Southern Miss, things took a turn for the hard-throwing Alabama native.
Johnson came into a 7-6 Rebels lead in the eighth inning with a runner on third base. Ole Miss had rallied from a 6-3 deficit the inning before, and at that point in the season, it looked like things were under control.
The runner came around to tie the game at 7, and later in the inning, a backbreaking three-run home run from Danny Lynch started a strange stretch for Johnson: Over a five-game period (including the Southern Miss loss), Johnson gave up 14 earned runs, ballooning his once sterling ERA to well over five. In 12 games since, he has since righted the ship, giving up a total of five earned runs. He finished the season with 12 saves.
Johnson’s journey was the story of the season for the Rebels: an incredible start, a very odd stretch in the middle where nothing went right, and a finish that made everyone remember the team was really, really good.
A back-and-forth game against Oklahoma in the final of the College World Series saw the Rebels take a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth on a combination of clutch hitting and sloppy Sooners pitching. Johnson came on to close the game out in the ninth, a national championship hanging in the balance.
All Johnson did was strike out the side, including a swing and miss for the final out that sealed history in Oxford. Ole Miss had finally won its national championship, and Johnson was the man on the mound.
What did Johnson feel? Absolutely nothing. And that’s how it was supposed to be.
“There was no emotion. I kind of blacked out. Usually after a game, I usually have something — not choreographed, but I know what I'm going to do after the game. And there, I had no emotion,” Johnson said. “It was a dream come true. Ever since you're a little kid, you dream of being on the mound in those situations. And when it happened, you just let go of yourself because you realize that you did do it.”
Time and time again, the Ole Miss pitching staff came through when it mattered most, surrendering a total of 25 runs over 11 postseason games. Johnson did his part. Junior Dylan DeLucia more than did his part, as did freshman Hunter Elliott. Sophomore Jack Dougherty and senior John Gaddis pitched the biggest innings of their lives. And sophomore Josh Mallitz and freshman Mason Nichols were always there to get their fellow pitchers out of jams and, more often than not, got the job done.
The Rebels’ pitching staff had its share of ups and downs, not a particularly surprising development given the rocky season the team had. But as was the case with constant belief as a team that things would get better, the pitching staff always knew that what it had in the room was more than enough to get the Rebels where they wanted to go.
And, on Sunday, Johnson and his fellow pitchers got there.
“We knew we were the staff from the beginning of the year, even in the fall, we saw how competitive it was. When we were going through that 7-14 time with the struggles, we knew that wasn't us,” Johnson said. “Being able to get the recognition that the staff deserves, really from the starting standpoint, Dylan and Elliott took off, and in the bullpen we pitched to our ability. We always knew we were capable of doing what we have done for the past month or so. It just feels great to actually see the work that we put in, go out and be successful.”