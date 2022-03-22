OXFORD – The dreary weather outdoors might have said otherwise. But make no mistake about it – spring football is in the air.
Coming off of a 2021 season where Ole Miss won 10 games in the regular season for the first time in program history and earned a Sugar Bowl berth, expectations are once again high for the Rebels.
But the cast of characters surrounding the 2022 Rebels is going to look a lot different.
Gone is quarterback Matt Corral, one of the most prolific quarterbacks in program history, a likely first-round pick in April’s NFL draft and the face of the program the last two seasons. Also gone are All-American defensive end Sam Williams, linebackers Chance Campbell and Mark Robinson, safety Jake Springer, and the team's top three running backs – among others.
Ole Miss replenished its roster largely through the transfer portal where it added Southern Cal quarterback Jaxson Dart, TCU running back Zach Evans, SMU running back Ulysses Bentley, USC tight end Michael Trigg, Central Michigan linebacker Troy Brown, Western Kentucky tackle Mason Brooks and a host of others.
There are also unfamiliar faces on the coaching staff — offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is now at Oklahoma, and Charlie Weis Jr. is his replacement. Also departed is co-defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, who took a job at Texas A&M and was replaced by former Western Kentucky coordinator Maurice Crum. Among other departures is strength coach Wilson Love, now at Oregon.
But that’s part of being a winning program: change is bound to happen. And it’s either adapt or get left behind.
“There’s a lot of new,” head coach Lane Kiffin said. “There’s a lot of different things, but that comes with success. And change is good. You have to embrace change, and new people have new ideas.”
Weis and Partridge will call the plays for the offense and defense, respectively, Kiffin said. For the most part, the schemes have been similar to what was in place last season on both sides of the ball.
“Scheme-wise, everything is about the same. Just a few plays that’s new here and there,” senior receiver Jonathan Mingo said. “But everything’s about the same. We’re still trying to go fast and score a lot.”
Meanwhile, the battle to replace Corral features a trio of contenders. The leaders figure to be sophomore Luke Altmyer, who stepped in when Corral got injured in the Sugar Bowl, and Dart. Dart was one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal this offseason and is a big reason why the Rebels currently have 247Sports’ top-ranked transfer class.
Also in the mix at quarterback is junior Kinkead Dent, who has seen action in four games in his Ole Miss career.
For better or worse, quarterback derbies are something Kiffin is familiar with. In a perfect scenario, the decision on a starting signal caller would be made as early as possible but, “We’re never going to rush it,” according to Kiffin.
“All three guys will have a chance. We’ve been in a lot of these over the years. More than we’d like, actually,” Kiffin said. “I think there was six, seven years in a row where we had a new starter between the last year at USC, Alabama and FAU. … We’ve been in this and, again, it can be good because it makes everybody better because there’s a competition.”
Kiffin talks Sugar Bowl
Ole Miss’ final game of the 2021 season hasn’t sat particularly well with Kiffin. As well as the defense played in a 21-7 loss to Baylor, the offense was subpar. The Rebels racked up 138 yards rushing on 2.6 yards per carry and surrendered 10 sacks. Ole Miss’ 319 total yards was the second-lowest for the season.
Not having Corral for the majority of the game was no excuse, and he likened the offensive performance to the defensive effort in a 52-51 win over Arkansas where the Razorbacks gained 676 yards.
“That was a difficult game. I felt we didn’t play very well at all on offense. Obviously, I’m the head coach, I take responsibility for that,” Kiffin said. “It was an embarrassing performance, and we did not give them any issues at all schematically. I don’t know if I’ve been a part of 10 sacks before like that. It was discouraging. The problem is, it’s your last game and you have to live with that. That was difficult, to go out that way, and especially when you go back, watch the film of the game, you really see how well we played on defense.
“You guys know, how my tirade after the Arkansas game and our performance on defense? This is right on that level offensively. That’s (as) bad as a performance as you could have, and unfortunately, in one of the biggest games in the history of the program.”