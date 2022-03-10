OXFORD — Two runs for each hit is a pretty solid ratio, particularly when the final hit tally is a very reasonable eight. When you approach every at-bat the way Ole Miss does regardless of the competition, you're bound to score some runs.
The No. 2 Rebels easily dispatched Alcorn State Wednesday 16-1 in seven innings. The game was odd from the get-go, as the Braves walked the first five Ole Miss batters of the game and proceeded to put their first baseman on the mound to pitch.
From there the game lacked much drama, aside from junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier stealing three bases on a single play that didn’t involve any errors. It’s a feat even head coach Mike Bianco hasn’t seen.
“I just said it to the guys you know, that's one of the things that makes our game so special is, you can be in our game like me for 50 years, never see three stolen bases on one play, and where there was only two throws and no errors,” Bianco said. “I mean, this wasn’t where the catcher threw it to center field. The pitcher didn’t even throw it to the catcher. He threw it to the first baseman, and he stole three bases.”
Ole Miss hosts Oral Roberts (9-3) in a three-game series starting Friday. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.
Ole Miss will start senior John Gaddis on Friday, junior Derek Diamond on Saturday and sophomore Jack Dougherty on Sunday.
The Rebels (11-1) scored their 16 runs Wednesday with just four extra-base hits, which included a two-run shot from Chatagnier. The vast majority of Ole Miss’ scoring opportunities came without batters having to take the bats off their shoulders — six runs were scored on bases loaded walks or hit-by-pitches, and the Rebels walked 14 times.
While it can be tempting to try and hunt the first pitch from an infielder throwing in the 60s, the Rebels did exactly what they always do to keep the lineup moving; they didn't try to do too much. The mindset stayed the same as always.
“I think what you kind of have to think about is, these stats count the same as any other game you play, and you really do have to lock in, maybe even more than you would in a normal AB because yeah, we don’t necessarily see pitchers like that every single weekend or anything like that,” Chatagnier said. “You just have to lock in, focus, and if you have a good approach you’ll be fine.”