OXFORD — Consider Zach Evans a recruiter.
The former TCU running back arrived at Ole Miss for the spring semester after deciding to transfer from the Horned Frogs. Evans — one of the top recruits in the 2020 class — committed to the Rebels in early January, one of the first of a massive wave of transfers that wound up joining the team.
Evans takes pride in his role helping get Ole Miss on some players’ radars, including former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart and tight end Michael Trigg, once they entered the portal.
“I wanted to help get us some players,” the junior from Houston said. “I saw (Dart) and Trigg hit the portal, so obviously, I texted them … I felt like I wanted to be a recruiter.”
Evans ran for 1,063 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons at TCU, including 648 yards in six games in 2021. A coaching change, mixed with a desire for a change in scenery and elevated competition were factors in leaving TCU. Evans’ two main options were Ole Miss and Texas A&M, he said, and he ultimately decided he wanted to leave his home state.
“Not any knock against TCU or anything. They’re a great program,” Evans said. “It’s just, the competition I wanted, the bigger stage. I just wanted that.”
Evans also said he felt he was underutilized at TCU.
“Me personally, I felt like I was underused. Not a knock off against them, not saying they don’t know what they’re doing,” Evans said. “But I just felt like I could have done a lot more, contributed a lot more to the team.”
As a runner, Evans said he looks up to a pair of very different runners — New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara and Cleveland Browns All-Pro Nick Chubb. Evans said he appreciates the versatility and balance of Kamara and the “aggressiveness” of Chubb.
There’s no doubt in his mind that he can be a three-down back for the Rebels, and given the departure of the team’s top-three backs from last season, Evans is going to get his chances. The expectations aren’t overwhelming to him, he said, but he does feel like he has a bit of a chip on his shoulder: He wants to show people he “can be able to adapt” to the higher level of competition he will face coming from the Big 12.
While learning a new playbook and pass protections are always an adjustment for anyone, one of the biggest changes in coming to Ole Miss has been getting used to the quick pace of play. While he did some hurry-up offense at TCU, it was a nothing like what the Rebels do.
Ole Miss ran 78.2 plays per game last season. TCU, meanwhile, ran 65.3 per game.
“That tempo is something serious,” Evans said with a laugh. “I’m not used to going that fast.”