No. 14 Ole Miss 22, No. 7 Kentucky 19
Thumbs Up
The Rebels were solid defensively throughout the game on the front end and back end as well.
Kentucky had trouble blocking the Ole Miss front, and the Rebels totaled three sacks and nine tackles for loss.
They saved their best for last stopping two potential game-winning drives in the last 2 minutes, 55 seconds with two forced and recovered fumbles.
Kentucky held the Rebels below 200 rushing yards, but freshman running back Quinshon Judkins finished with 106 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
Thumbs Down
Quarterback Jaxson Dart seemed not to see defenders near his targets at times, and the inability to control the game on the ground against a solid SEC defense led to some short possessions and added pressure on the defense.
Dart’s completion rate was 52 percent, a figure that needs to climb above 60.
Ole Miss special teams allowed Kentucky kick returner Barion Brown to impact the game. His 85-yard return set up the Cats’ first touchdown.
Brown averaged 55 yards on three kick returns and had pass receptions of 51 and 30 yards.
MVP
Ole Miss linebacker Austin Keys, playing more snaps than usual because of the absence of Khari Coleman, had six tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and a force fumble.
Saturday Surprise
Kicker Jonathan Cruz had attempted just two field goals on the season, hitting one, a 41-yarder. He knocked through kicks from 53 and 26 yards.
The Week Ahead
The Rebels travel to Nashville to face Vanderbilt in a 3 p.m. start to air on The SEC Network.
Mississippi State 42, No. 17 Texas A&M 24
Thumbs Up
The Bulldogs’ defense was more opportunistic than dominant.
A&M had drives of 72, 72, 82 and 61 yards during the game, but State twice forced turnovers when the Aggies had penetrated the red zone in a scoreless game in the second quarter.
MSU sacked quarterback Max Johnson four times and pressured he and Haynes King many other times.
The Bulldogs had a special teams touchdown and a defensive touchdown and finished plus-2 in turnover margin.
A patchwork MSU offensive line with a new starter at left tackle allowed no sacks and only four tackles for loss.
MSU quarterback Will Rogers completed 69 percent (31 for 45) for 329 yards and three touchdowns. In the last two games against Texas A&M Rogers has six touchdown passes with no interceptions.
The Bulldogs rushed for 144 yards.
Thumbs Down
Nathaniel Watson launched himself at Aggies QB Max Johnson on a fourth-and-6 mid-third quarter when the play was basically finished in the Bulldogs’ favor. Watson, in the midst of a huge game, was ejected and gave the Aggies life with a first down at the MSU 20. They finished the drive with a field goal to draw to 14-3.
Watson will miss the first half this week against Arkansas.
The Bulldogs had 13 penalties for 137 yards.
MVP
Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes had two interceptions, one returned 33 yards for a touchdown, and a pass break-up.
The nation’s leader in interceptions since 2020 with 11, Forbes set a school record with his fourth pick-six.
Saturday Surprise
MSU running back Dillon Johnson tied a season-high with 14 rushing attempts and set a season-high with 68 rushing yards.
The Week Ahead
The Bulldogs close a three-game homestand with an 11 a.m. kickoff against Arkansas. The SEC Network will carry the game.
