BATON ROUGE, La. • In an historical SEC series that’s been colored purple, gold, red and blue, the dominant color at Tiger Stadium Saturday night might have been rust.
But there were mixed opinions on that.
Ole Miss carried a three-game win streak into a matchup with its second-most played rival, but that third win was three weeks ago.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said that made a difference; quarterback Matt Corral said it did not.
Whatever the reasons, Corral’s six-turnover performance resembled not the play that has marked most of his season but the head-scratcher in Week 4 at Arkansas when he was intercepted six times and fumbled once.
He was intercepted five times at LSU, and his fumble with 46 seconds left prevented the Rebels from having a real shot at a magical win and preserved a 53-48 victory for the Tigers. Ole Miss had reached the LSU 28 when Corral fumbled.
In spite of the absence of Corral’s top receiving threats – wide receiver Elijah Moore and tight end Kenny Yeboah whose opt-out decisions were announced on Thursday – the Rebels were clicking on their first drive as Corral capped a six-play 85-yard drive with a touchdown strike to Braylon Sanders.
Between then and halftime Corral threw four interceptions, and Ole Miss trailed 34-21 at the break.
“I don’t like to make excuses, but I did feel like that,” Kiffin said. “We hadn’t played for three weeks, and you saw that early we looked really rusty, especially on offense.”
Corral disagreed.
“I don’t think it was rust. We practiced for two weeks straight. We didn’t execute.”
Corral said the game brought back painful memories of his performance in Fayetteville.
“I was being too aggressive, not taking what they gave me, throwing blindly to check-downs, not being calm in the pocket … things I don’t normally do except for one other game, and I have that same damn feeling right now.”
When the Rebels didn’t turn it over in the second half they were productive.
Ole Miss (4-5) trailed 37-21 after a 23-yard Cade York field goal with 9 minutes, 50 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Rebels proceeded to outscore the Tigers 27-3 over the next roughly 16 minutes taking a 48-40 lead with 8:43 to play on a 2-yard run by Corral.
The Rebels continued to lose players along the way as running back Jerrion Ealy and Sanders went out with injuries in the late third and early fourth quarters, and special teams player Zi Baker was ejected for targeting later in the fourth.
Ealy had a 100-yard kick return touchdown in the second quarter.
It was after Corral’s 2-yard run that the Tigers (5-5) regained their footing.
LSU quarterback Max Johnson led a 10-play 75-yard drive and pulled his team close with a 1-yard sneak with 5:31 left.
After that score the Ole Miss offense punted after three plays.
Throughout the night Johnson found his favorite target, fellow freshman Keyshon Boutte, wide open against Ole Miss zone coverage.
Finally Johnson and Boutte connected on a 45-yard touchdown play. Bouttee ran a crossing pattern and broke a tackle from Jon Haynes before turning the corner to the end zone.
“They saw holes in our zone defense and took advantage,” Ole Miss linebacker Lakia Henry said. “Give credit to No. 1 (Boutte). He’s a good player.”
Johnson finished with 435 passing yards and three touchdowns. Boutte had 14 catches for an SEC-record 308 yards.
Corral passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 158 yards and another touchdown.
Kiffin stuck with Corral from beginning to end at Arkansas and did the same at LSU.
“He never said a thing about me getting subbed,” Corral said.
Kiffin said it was a loss that won’t be easily forgotten.
“It’s really frustrating. We’re not big on, ‘Guys played hard or played 94 snaps on defense.’ We’ve been here too long for that. We need to win games, and we didn’t do that,” he said.