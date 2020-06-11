Two of the biggest contributors as Ole Miss won 16 of 17 games in the abbreviated 2020 season were selected in the Major League Baseball draft Thursday.
Shortstop Anthony Servideo went in the third round with the 74th pick to the Baltimore Orioles, and third baseman Tyler Keenan went in the fourth round with the 107th pick to the Seattle Mariners.
Both players are juniors.
All college baseball players have the option to return to school after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility for spring sports seasons lost to the COVID-19 shutdown.
The Orioles also drafted Mississippi State shortstop Jordan Westburg with the 30th pick on Wednesday night.
Servideo, of Jupiter, Florida, played in 117 games for Ole Miss. He was the second baseman as a sophomore while Grae Kessinger, now in the Houston Astros organization, started at shortstop.
Servideo hit .287 as a sophomore wand was hitting .390 with a .575 on-base percentage when play ended this season.
“I know I’m not supposed to have favorites, but I told him every day that he was mine,” Ole Miss assistant coach Carl Lafferty wrote on Twitter Thursday night, “not because of his ability but because he was incredibly selfless and an awesome person/teammate.”
The slot value for the No. 74 pick is $844,200.
Keenan, a native of Clayton, North Carolina, had surpassed Servideo as the Rebels’ hottest hitter when play ended. His batting average of .403, five doubles, seven home runs, 33 RBIs, 53 total bases and .791 slugging percentage were all team-highs.
“One of the most consistent hitters in Ole Miss history,” Rebels assistant coach Mike Clement wrote on Twitter following Kennan’s selection.
The slot value for pick No. 107 is $543,500.