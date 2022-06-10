HATTIESBURG — Imitation is the fondest form of flattery I’ve heard.
While Ole Miss and Southern Miss get going tomorrow in an all-Mississippi super regional the Golden Eagles will have home-field advantage.
Part of that will be a rowdy bunch of regulars in what is called the Right Field Roost.
Watching college baseball from the outfield may not have originated in Mississippi, but we have taken it to impressive heights.
I haven’t been to every SEC venue, but I’ve seen a good sampling.
All dabble in the outfield presence even if it’s just bleachers.
Some, Alabama, Tennessee and Arkansas, have added some fan experience areas, still more have plans to do up their outfield games.
At present, none compare with wrap-around three-day celebration that exists in both Oxford and Starkville, the grill smoke that drifts across the field like a weather advisory.
Southern Miss coach Scott Berry says he’s seen an impressive atmosphere at East Carolina but little else that comes close to what he sees in his state.
“We don’t really see it outside the state in all honesty,” Berry said. “Outside of Ole Miss’ stadium and Starkville I don’t recall a whole lot that we encounter.”
Fans take pride in their grill creations but also in sharing among themselves and with opposing teams when opportunities present themselves.
After a Starkville regional in 1997 Washington coach Ken Knutson, after the Huskies had to lose twice to the home team and did, commented on a home run-saving catch by MSU right fielder Brooks Bryan.
“When he brought his glove back in the park it had bar-b-que sauce on it,” Knutson said.
Southern Miss has a smaller version with the Roost that extends from the foul pole to right-center.
Not long after that the pine trees begin.
The Roost has reserved ticketed seating but lots of mingling.
Mississippi State began gaining notice for its outfield early during the Ron Polk Era with the Left Field Lounge.
The outfield experience at Ole Miss started in left and grew as the program began to win consistently under Mike Bianco.
“It’s becoming more and more popular. I think people want to do it because of what they see in Mississippi,” Bianco said.
As we brag among ourselves this week about college baseball in Mississippi add the outfield fan experience to the list.
It began as sort of a grass roots effort as the sport gained in popularity. Soon the schools became intentional about growing it.
They continue to seek ways to enhance and improve.
State made a conscious change from years of tradition to go to its current model of more uniform fan spaces and its outfield apartments with unique ticketed space at the top where fans can stand and view but also have mounted televisions and some relief from the elements.
Ole Miss students have created their own atmosphere with right field beer showers. Now the school is adding more ticketed seating in right center plus a new club area.
You never stop trying to improve.
However, it’s neat to see other schools tap into these areas for fans and know where the blueprint came from.