The road to Omaha could run through Mississippi’s big three.
The NCAA released its list of potential host sites for the 2021 NCAA baseball tournament on Friday morning. All three of Mississippi’s major universities and fields – Mississippi State’s Dudy Noble Field, Swayze Field at Ole Miss and Pete Taylor Park at Southern Miss – made the cut on the initial list of 20.
That list will shrink when the NCAA chooses which 16 parks will serves as hosts for the tournament, but each school and venue in the selection process was given a heads up to prepare for COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions.
The official 16 hosts will be decided in three weeks, when the entire tournament field and seedings are announced after conference tournaments. That means four of the schools and parks announced on Friday will not be hosting.
Mississippi State (36-11, 17-8 SEC) is in a good place to host both a regional and super regional. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 3 in the nation and are projected to be a national seed.
MSU, which is in the middle of the pack for the SEC championship race, is hosting Missouri for a three-game series this weekend and travel to Alabama next weekend to close out the regular season.
Both Ole Miss and Southern Miss are two of the parks that could possibly be cut when the NCAA chooses its hosts in three weeks.
Ole Miss (34-14, 14-10 SEC) is currently ranked No. 18 by D1baseball and is projected to be a No. 2 seed in the tournament and travel. The Rebels are hosting Vanderbilt this weekend and wrap up the regular season at Georgia next weekend.
Southern Miss (33-15, 20-7 C-USA) is ranked No. 19 right now and is also projected to be a No. 2 seed. The Golden Eagles wrap up their regular season with four games against Florida Atlantic this weekend.
Southern Miss currently has the second best record in Conference USA and is in first place in the West Division, holding a half-game lead over Louisiana Tech.