OXFORD
There’s been a lot of talk about Ole Miss quarterbacks this preseason.
That’s understandable. They’re pretty important, and fans talk about them whether they know who their starter will be or not.
It’s “or not” for Ole Miss as the Rebels open the season Saturday morning at 11 against No. 5 Florida.
For the last month, when Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has released information from behind the curtain, the theme has usually been that Matt Corral was ahead of John Rhys Plumlee though not enough to secure the job.
Chances are Kiffin wants to see both of them in live action. Corral may start, but Plumlee will play in some capacity.
To simply not play Plumlee would be negligence.
While the quarterback talk bubbled this summer, maybe there should have been more talk about Ryder Anderson, a career defensive end.
He’s 6-foot-6 and has increased his weight to 275 pounds.
That’s not the frame of your typical defensive tackle, but that’s where Anderson will start against the Gators.
Ole Miss was dreadful in run defense for three years, so Mike MacIntyre received a lot of praise last year for transforming the Rebels into a top-50 defense against the run. He deserved it. The Rebels were actually better than their No. 42 finish most of the season, but were less successful against LSU and Mississippi State.
Senior tackles Benito Jones and Josiah Coatney were key in that improvement. They’re gone, and there’s precious little experience in the holes they left. So the move of Anderson inside is an experiment.
Anderson also appears on the first depth chart as a backup at end.
A knee injury against Alabama limited Anderson to five games last year. Surgery followed, so the plot thickens here.
Nose tackle KD Hill, a sophomore and first-time starter, says Anderson’s long arms are an advantage because he will be able to disengage from blocks.
Soon we’ll know.
Ole Miss has an interesting mix of experience and newcomers at the ends and linebacker, the other spots that make up the front seven and the first line of defense in the run game.
The interior is very important.
In Florida the Rebels face an offensive line that was fairly average in the run game last year and will start a running back who averaged 2.5 yards per carry on 34 attempts in 2019.
The Gators do have experience up front. All five offensive line starters have redshirted. There are three seniors plus MSU grad transfer Stewart Reese.
The Gators will let it fly with preseason All-SEC quarterback Kyle Trask. How much they’ll run will be determined by how much resistance they meet.
The Anderson Experiment will be a big part of the resistance and will be a big boost for Ole Miss if it goes well.