OXFORD
Matt Corral began his second chance in grand fashion.
He had already been a starting quarterback in the SEC. Taking the field as QB1 for Ole Miss against Florida was not his first rodeo.
But it seemed like it.
Corral was a square peg in a round hole in Rich Rodriguez’ run-dominated offense in 2019.
While Corral was still starting, there was buzz about this freshman, elusive and fast, who could run away from guys.
The freshman hadn’t gotten into a game, but he did when Corral was injured late in Week 4 against California, and John Rhys Plumlee never let go of the job.
As is so often the case in college football, change was around the corner.
A new coach and offensive coordinator brought new life for Corral.
Corral impressed against Florida again, then against Kentucky and Alabama, and his efficiency numbers soared.
Matt Corral believed in himself, and others began to believe too.
Social media photos and shoutouts from Ole Miss defensive players began to circulate as they professed their confidence in the Rebels’ starting quarterback. It was all happening so fast.
In my mind I thought, “This guy looks so different from a year ago.” I felt like Corral was due for drop, a struggle, something less than amazing but not a free fall from the highest cliff.
That’s what a seven- turnover game at Arkansas looked like.
While the Rebels let an extremely winnable game slip through their fingers to fall to 1-3, Corral’s confidence wasn’t the only confidence shaken.
Others had second thoughts, too. Calls for Plumlee returned, not necessarily to replace a guy who had been Superman for three weeks, but shouldn’t Plumlee have at least gotten a chance during the Arkansas game? Could Corral have benefited from watching a series or two from the sideline? Valid questions.
There’s not a quarterback controversy at Ole Miss. Corral did too much in three weeks to lose the job in one bad performance, a performance that wouldn’t look so bad in hindsight had he sat for a spell.
The question now for Ole Miss fans is do you believe in Matt Corral? Was the Arkansas game a matter of poor decisions easily fixed, the stubbornness of trying to force throws into small windows, something that can be easily corrected by checking down to the running back, or was it something more?
Because to believe in Corral is to believe in the Rebels. He made them go. The Ole Miss offense that pinned 647 yards and 48 points on Alabama is capable of winning more games this season. It inspires belief that AD Keith Carter got it right when he went strong after Lane Kiffin and that meaningful turnaround from the fresh wounds of NCAA sanctions really isn’t that far away.
It’s all believable because of what the Ole Miss offense showed in three games.
Then came Arkansas.
So how do you feel about the Rebels?
Believing in them requires believing in Matt Corral.