I read a piece last week by SaturdayDownSouth.com that rated the returning quarterbacks in the SEC.
Matt Corral was rated No. 1, as he should be rated.
The piece listed pros and cons for each quarterback. One of the cons for Corral, it said, is that he’s viewed by many as simply a “system” quarterback, meaning his 2020 heroics were the result of the system put in place by Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby.
If you can be a quarterback who looks out of place, as Corral did in 2019 in Rich Rodriguez’ run-based spread tempo game, I supposed you can look “in place” in a different system.
The System QB tag was birthed last week for Corral, but it’s been around a long time.
When you hear it there’s a sense that the quarterback has blossomed because of the system and nothing else.
That’s wrong.
You still have to have the tools to run the system. In Corral’s case this season, arm strength, touch and accuracy were usually on point.
Decision-making was there often, but the Arkansas and LSU games, which produced 11 of his 14 interceptions, are giant asterisks for that category. Those two games showed that Corral can become frustrated, hurried and reckless.
Had it occurred only against Arkansas – and there was a big gap between the two games – it could have been written off as a one-time thing. When it happened again it leaves you wondering what’s around the next corner. When it didn’t happen in Corral’s next game, the Outback Bowl, it’s a reminder that he can refocus and return to what should be normal.
Corral deserves credit for his commitment and determination to re-make himself in a different offense after 2019.
While the Rodriguez system didn’t play to his strengths, he would have stayed in games longer had he been making plays like he made this season. Rodriguez then would have re-thought his system.
Corral, though, was a first-time starter when the season began then had an injury to deal with.
There were a lot of moving parts.
Kiffin and Lebby could have built a successful offense with a different quarterback. It’s what good coaches do. Still, there’s something to be said for the system.
Analytics and systems aside there’s still a human element to football. No position sets the tone more than the quarterback, and the quarterback must execute.
The quarterback conversation in the SEC mostly stopped at Mac Jones and Kyle Trask because Alabama and Florida were winning games.
Corral, in spite of numbers that compared with and in some instances surpassed those Heisman finalists, was overlooked.
If he thrives within the system in 2021 like he did in 2020 – and chances are he’ll improve – his team may have the wins to put Corral in the national conversation.