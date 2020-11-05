So what are the chances that you’ll see Hugh Freeze coaching in a Power Five job near you soon?
They are pretty good, as Freeze keeps piling up win after win at Liberty University.
Sure, hammering Louisiana-Monroe and North Alabama doesn’t mean much, and this year knocking off more established Group of Five names like Western Kentucky and his alma mater, Southern Miss, lacks pizzazz.
But when you start beating the Power Fives – and not just eking by but winning by three possessions as Liberty did in a 38-21 win at Syracuse – then people start taking notice.
The 6-0 Flames received enough notice this week to grab the final spot in the Associated Press Top 25. They have a chance for another Power Five win at unranked Virginia Tech (4-2) on Saturday.
Does Freeze, an outspoken Christian fired for personal misconduct at Ole Miss, deserve another shot at big boy football, and will he receive one?
Yes and yes.
All Christians who live their faith, in such a visible way as Freeze did during his time at Ole Miss, risk severe scrutiny if their actions and words don’t match up. Freeze’s did not.
He’s not the first Christian to fail in the call to act Christ-like.
Athletics at all levels are filled with stories of second chances, most often for players. That’s a good thing. People can rebuild themselves, their lives and their careers.
Every case should be evaluated on its own merit, but if a coach can show he’s worthy he should have that opportunity.
Someone will apply that logic at a press conference one day soon in announcing Freeze has paid his dues and is the right coach for another Power Five job.
Few things will keep a big-money school from hiring the coach it believes can help it win.
There are exceptions, however. Freeze experienced such an exception when he tried to get back into the SEC as a coordinator at Alabama in 2018. The move was blocked by the SEC, AL.com reported at the time.
Maybe an out-of-conference coordinator position for Freeze would have been an easier sell in 2018, less than a year after his July 2017 dismissal at Ole Miss – and at a time the Rebels were feeling the brunt of NCAA sanctions that occurred during his watch.
Time heals, and it’s unlikely the SEC would stand in the way of Freeze returning to the conference if the stars aligned in that way. The 2021 football season will be four seasons and two Ole Miss coaches ago.
A number of Auburn fans expressing themselves on social media earlier this season certainly liked the idea of Freeze as their coach.
While he could potentially build something big at Liberty, it wouldn’t be hard to attract Freeze to a school that could double his $2 million salary.
There’s also a transition at the top of the Liberty administration right now. Jerry Falwell Jr., the school president when Freeze was hired, resigned in August.
Freeze is doing at Liberty – a team that played its first full FBS schedule just last year – what he did at Ole Miss and at Arkansas State before. He’s building, and he’s building fast. The Flames are 14-5 with Freeze as coach.
There will continue to be buzz around his name, and the buzz will grow fast if the Flames knock off the Hokies this week.