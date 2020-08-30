OXFORD
As the Ole Miss quarterback competition continues, third-year sophomore Matt Corral seems to have the upper hand.
Officially coach Lane Kiffin is not saying much to separate Corral and John Rhys Plumlee, his leading contenders.
He gave few specifics in his regular Monday media time, but in his guarded comments it was clear that Corral out-performed Plumlee in last week’s scrimmage.
Sources indicate there’s a bigger gap between Corral and Plumlee than Kiffin lets on.
At any rate the competition appears to be trending toward Corral – and if that continues Kiffin will have to address the question of what to do with Plumlee.
That’s not a bad problem.
Gifted with speed, athleticism and leadership skills, Plumlee can help Ole Miss in a variety of ways.
Kiffin said last week that he’s not using Plumlee in other positions, noting that he’s involved in a quarterback competition and such a move would adversely affect his development behind center.
“That’s the last thing we want to do right now,” Kiffin said. ...
Advantage at tackle?
Regardless of who takes the snaps, they have a good chance to be protected from edge rushers as the Rebels will have ability and experience at the tackles.
Athletic sophomore Nick Broeker didn’t start but gained a ton of experience at left tackle last season when he split time with senior Michael Howard.
Broeker says the game has slowed down, and he seems poised to build on his freshman All-American season.
Senior Royce Newman says he’s adjusting to the move from left guard to right tackle.
It’s the interior of the line that is the question mark though junior Ben Brown should quickly adapt in his move from right guard to center.
Redshirt freshman guard Caleb Warren is getting reps right now that could have him starting ahead of third-year sophomore Jalen Cunningham or developing into a key reserve.
Redshirt freshman Jeremy James and freshman Eli Acker are others to keep an eye on. …
Meanwhile, on defense
It was concerning to hear that the defense had trouble lining up before the snap when the offense was in its tempo mode.
Big plays by one unit raise red flags for the other. That’s the nature of scrimmaging against yourself.
Several linemen are being trained to play both inside and out, one of them senior Ryder Anderson.
As players dropped names last week, Brandon Mack’s name kept coming up. A redshirt freshman end, it sounds like Mack is carving out a role for himself regardless of what happens with suspended playmaker Sam Williams.
This defense really needs its experienced linebackers – Lakia Henry, Mohamed Sanogo and Jacquez Jones – to play at high levels early.