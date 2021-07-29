PHILADELPHIA – Texas and Oklahoma in the SEC is a matter of when, not if.
We’re living in a historic time for college football, one of our area’s greatest passions.
College football history was also made at the Neshoba County Fair on Thursday afternoon – history on a smaller scale, but important nonetheless.
The football coaches for Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Southern Miss all sat at one folding table, not socially distanced, and talked about their teams and their sport.
Founder’s Square was packed, and while it’s been home to some key speeches in Mississippi politics through the years – including an appearance by the governor earlier Thursday – it had never hosted at one time the football coaches from the state’s three biggest programs.
It could have been even more grand.
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders was invited but was unable to attend.
First-year Southern Miss coach Will Hall, from Amory, handled the crowd like a veteran as he answered questions and worked in key talking points such as his belief that a rise from a Golden Eagles program that has lost 10 of its last 13 games is not far away.
However, the focus was on Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and MSU coach Mike Leach – and for Kiffin it must have seemed like the first of two road games against the Bulldogs.
Fair folks got their money’s worth. not so much with the sharing of football knowledge but how Mississippi’s two most visible coaches interacted with the crowd and with each other.
Leach arrived early, and while he didn’t mingle with the overwhelmingly pro-MSU group at the beginning he did at the end.
Kiffin was the last coach to take his seat and was gone with the final horn, but from buzzer to buzzer he was fully engaged.
Kiffin sat with Hall on his right, then Leach and the moderator to his left.
The barbs started early when moderator Sid Salter, long famous for his MSU leanings and in recent years for his MSU employment, threw Kiffin a softball question about his thoughts on the upcoming season.
Kiffin mentioned the Rebels’ opening game against Louisville in Atlanta on Sept. 6 then said, “and we finish with some other team.”
Leach had his own one-liners, and those who thought he could have let down his hair more at SEC Media Days last week were surely not disappointed in a different setting.
During a lengthy question-and-answer session from Leach ranked chicken sandwiches, gave his theory on what makes a good name for a race horse – saying he’d name his Lane Kiffin if he had one – and had a good-natured interaction with a mother who told him her daughter wanted him to ride the pirate ride with her.
“If she’s got one I’m there. How could you go wrong with two pirates?” Leach responded.
Each coach got his laughs, but it’s not like either won converts. Everyone present had a pre-existing college football condition.
Still, it was good to see the state’s most visible football coaches on off-season friendly terms when the rivalry has lacked such interaction in the past.
There have been different factors at different dots on the timeline, but it’s hard to imagine Hugh Freeze and Dan Mullen getting through this thing together.
Salter recognized how free-range emotions could turn an event like this and more than once reminded the crowd “all of us have children and grandchildren here” and that enough bad behavior could end things early.
There was no bad behavior to report.
There will be, and that’s OK. All things in moderation.