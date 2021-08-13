HATTIESBURG
As the college football landscape shifts, all schools scurry to avoid being stuck in the mud.
Especially those at the Group of Five level like the University of Southern Mississippi.
It took a week and a half for Texas and Oklahoma to move from showing interest in the SEC – through a leaked newspaper report – to being card-carrying members.
Now the trickle-down effect begins.
Amory’s Will Hall became the head coach at Southern Miss in early December – amid, he thought, a period of stability for the conferences if not stability inside the USM football offices.
Since then the SEC has grown and the Big 12 appears on the edge of extinction, its members likely to be absorbed into other power five leagues.
What it means for smaller athletic programs in the Group of Five conferences – the American Athletic Conference, Mountain West, Mid-American, Conference USA and Sun Belt – remains to be seen.
Maybe the Group of Five forms its own division – separate of what is now called the Football Bowl Subdivision – and competes for its own championship.
‘We’re going to play’
“I don’t know if anything’s off the table right now. I don’t know what’s going to happen except for the fact that I know we’re going to play football, and it’s going to be a really good brand of football,” Hall said.
Hall doesn’t profess to have all the answers. He’s the new guy who just found the men’s room.
While the buzz is about the future of college football, Hall points to the past. He points to tradition and history at Southern Miss, a program with eight conference championships and 26 bowl games.
The Golden Eagles have won three CUSA division championships under three different coaches since 2006.
Hall’s main summer talking point is that the Southern Miss present – 10 losses in 13 games – is an aberration and that the program can be competitive again soon.
He plans to bear down on the traditional Southern Miss recruiting footprint of Mississippi, lower Alabama, the Florida panhandle and southeast Louisiana to make that happen.
“There are so many good football players in those areas. Those kids are usually kids that love football from communities like a Taylorsville, Collins, West Jones. Those kids have the weight of the world on their shoulders every Friday night. That’s what we want here,” Hall said.
Those kids who may have limited power five offers but show potential and coachability are the ones who can revive Southern Miss football, Hall believes.
Regardless of what happens on the national landscape.
“There are way too many good football players for people to take. It’s not going to change the talent pool that we’re recruiting from. It’s not going to change how good a type of football is played,” Hall said.
