OXFORD
Before Monday, Lane Kiffin’s most recent visit with media was the postgame thrust-and-parry after his first win as Ole Miss coach.
The Rebels had just beaten Kentucky 42-41 in overtime. Maybe the finish would have been similar had the Kentucky kicker not missed an extra point on the first OT possession. He did, however, and that expedited things.
Minutes later Kiffin’s press conference included a playful comment about sending “a Christmas present to their kicker.”
My hunch is that was less about throwing shade at Matt Ruffolo, a player he doesn’t coach, than it was recognition that his own team could have played cleaner and won without such drama.
My other hunch is that Kiffin would desperately like to have his team upset No. 2 Alabama on Saturday for many reasons, among them the chance to prove himself against Nick Saban for whom he coached from 2014-16.
In his three seasons at Florida Atlantic, Kiffin wasn’t forgotten – but he wasn’t a major college football story every Saturday. His was a name that still made its way into national conversations just less often.
His two-game start at Ole Miss has done nothing to diminish that, but beating Alabama would put Kiffin front and center in the national conversation.
It’s highly unlikely to happen, and it will be less about Kiffin and more about the roster. It’s not where it needs to be for that kind of win particularly on defense.
Two examples of what the new staff thinks of its inherited talent on defense are the move of career end Ryder Anderson inside to tackle and the fact that strong safety Jonathan Haynes, an 11-game starter in 2019, played sparingly against Florida and not at all against Kentucky.
Roster reshaping takes time.
This week, Kiffin has played the part of respectful former assistant, not antagonist.
Monday he had the right mix of humility and gratitude while, as Saban’s offensive coordinator, accepting some credit for Alabama’s 40-4 record and 2015 national championship over his three-year span.
Kiffin left Tennessee after one season by his own choice then was asked to leave Southern Cal after not winning big amid a two-year bowl ban and massive scholarship cuts. Preceding that was his Oakland Raiders tenure which lasted only 20 games.
Kiffin’s time on Saban’s staff was important. “We worked together for three years, learned a lot from him,” Kiffin said.
Kiffin no doubt learned some things – but more importantly he experienced stability, and he took that to Florida Atlantic.
He’s off to a great start at Ole Miss, which could use some stability. Subtract Billy Brewer’s tenure, and Ole Miss football has averaged a head coach every four years since legendary coach John Vaught retired.
Ole Miss fans would love to see a long and successful run with Lane Kiffin.
They may get it even if they don’t get a win over Alabama this week.