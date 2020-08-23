A week of camp for Ole Miss is in the books, and that’s a more significant statement than it was a year ago.
Vanderbilt was not able to get through the week and announced on Friday it would halt practice temporarily.
COVID Summer changes things, and how teams work through positive cases to prevent spread will determine if the SEC can get through a 10-game all-conference schedule.
The Rebels press on, and so does camp coverage.
The most important words for the next month will be “he said,” whether he is a coach or player, as we sort through Zoom interviews and try to bring out nuggets of useful information to help paint a picture of what any team may look like on Sept. 26.
Whatever picture forms for you, expect it to look different at kickoff.
After a week of Zooms here are some of those Ole Miss nuggets:
• Expect the Rebels to work from a 4-3 base defensively. That doesn’t mean much because the “look” a defense gives to an offense changes frequently.
When discussing alignment with Ole Miss coaches previously, what we always hear is that the defense will be “multiple.”
It may be that the Rebels line up for their first play with four down linemen and three linebackers, a change from last year 3-4 that reversed those numbers.
One name mentioned consistently has been redshirt freshman defensive end Brandon Mack.
Mack (6-4, 235) was ranked the No. 15 prospect in Alabama in the 2019 class. True freshmen can play up to four games and retain a redshirt, but Mack didn’t play last season.
Now he and true freshman Demon Clowney are getting a lot of the reps that would be going to end/linebacker Sam Williams it he wasn’t suspended.
“Brandon Mack is stepping up a lot. He’s just an athlete. He’s doing an unbelievable job taking on blocks, holding blocks, setting the edge,” linebacker Jacquez Jones said.
Guys like Mack, who weren’t on the radar last year, must have surprise seasons if the multiple defense of coordinators D.J. Durkin and Chris Partridge is to continue the progress against the run that the Rebels showed and get better in the passing game.
• Offensively, we heard that John Rhys Plumlee and Matt Corral are ahead of the others in the quarterback competition, which is not surprising since they combined to start every game in 2019. Coaches love experience.
That doesn’t mean the others are out of the race, but it means Kinkead Dent and Grant Tisdale are going to have to blow up for the rest of camp to get noticed. They can’t be just as good as Plumlee and Corral. They’ve got to be a lot better.
The names of offensive linemen Carter Colquitt and Eli Acker were dropped a couple of times during Zoom calls.
Listen for those guys as key factors in how the offensive line shapes up after junior right guard Ben Brown moved to center – perhaps permanently, perhaps not.
Parrish Alford (parrish.alford@journalinc.com) covers Ole Miss for the Daily Journal. Find more in the Facebook Group ‘Ole Miss Discussion w/Parrish Alford.’