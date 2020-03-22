OXFORD
“This team … they were going to win the College World Series.”
– Errol Robinson, former Ole Miss shortstop
It’s hard to wrap your mind around college sports as an important thing right now, but one day it won’t be.
A list will appear with a number of good stories in the making, players and teams whose championship hopes were stopped in in their tracks by something they’d never before imagined.
Baseball players understand heartbreak, but when it hits them it’s usually when a throwing error allows the winning run to score or a curve ball hangs high in the zone, and the pinch-hitter sends it into the left field seats.
Championship hopes aren’t supposed to end because of a virus outbreak.
When the list appears, Ole Miss baseball 2020 will be somewhere near the top.
The Rebels lost a ton of offensive production from the 2019 team, whose season ended in a super regional in Fayetteville.
However, Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco and his staff signed a ton of impressive young talent.
New fielders, hitters and pitchers were making timely, impactful plays.
Junior third baseman Tyler Keenan was on a tear at the plate.
Junior shortstop Anthony Servideo had been consistent on both offense and defense.
And the Rebels, picked sixth in the SEC West by conference coaches, carried a 16-game win streak into SEC play, just a win away from tying a school record that has stood for 60 years.
When the list comes out it’s important not to get swept up in the romantic notion of what might have been.
Sometimes the response to opportunity lost by unexpected means is to elevate a team’s memory posthumously.
I’m not all in with the assessment of beloved former shortstop Errol Robinson – at least not right now.
There were flaws.
A big inning, it seemed, was often within reach for this team, but at times there was a struggle to put together enough offense to score inning by inning.
During the streak the Rebels had won big games against Louisville, East Carolina, Indiana and Southern Miss, but for some the rise in batting averages coincided with the last five wins against Princeton and Louisiana-Monroe.
The biggest question mark that will loom over this team comes from the fact that it had played not one SEC game.
Clearly, though, the Rebels were hot, they were well ahead of the pace others had set for them.
Through 17 games they looked as though they could become a regional host and a team with deep postseason potential.
It creates an interesting decision for athletics director Keith Carter in how he handles Bianco’s contract. He chose not to extend it after last season, citing the need for more postseason success.
Ole Miss baseball in 2020 was fun to watch and enjoyed the deep connection with its fan base that so many Bianco teams have had through the years.
Maybe Robinson, now playing in the Dodgers’ organization, is right.
The sad story is we’ll never know.