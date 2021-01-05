It’s extremely rare for me to miss a football game I’m assigned to cover, but we were getting young Kyle married, and he and his sparkling bride were unwilling to move the wedding date after the bowl schedule was announced.
Turns out, the Outback Bowl and the wedding clashed – both on Jan. 2.
So I watched part of the game from a laptop in the groomsmen hideaway at First Baptist Jackson.
I believed Indiana without quarterback Michael Penix would be a very different offense, but Jack Tuttle had already beaten Wisconsin on the road, and he was playing a very different defense – and not a good different.
Some have poked holes in the Rebels’ 26-20 Outback Bowl win because it’s clear that Tuttle, who was banged up during the game, was just average.
That’s OK, but if you’re going to take that line of thought you need to point out that Ole Miss was very depleted on offense missing so many players – Elijah Moore, Kenny Yeboah, Jerrion Ealy, Braylon Sanders – who helped make the Rebels’ offense great in 2020.
Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby, his offensive coordinator, put together a game plan for a patchwork offense against a Hoosiers unit that ranked No. 16 nationally in scoring defense, No. 1 in red zone defense.
Quarterback Matt Corral executed that plan and had no turnovers.
Beyond the four playoff teams – whose players had extra motivation to not opt out – most bowl games matched teams missing key players.
The Outback Bowl will go down as Kiffin’s first win over a ranked opponent as Ole Miss coach and as a cherry on top – or maybe a Bloomin’ Onion on the side – to a successful debut season.
A 5-5 record will not be the standard for success in years to come, but it had been three years since the Rebels had not lost more games than they’d won, and that 6-6 mark in 2017 required a win against Tennessee-Martin and two more against the Sun Belt Conference.
It’s good to see the Rebels at .500 because this team was better than a losing record most of the season.
Indeed, Ole Miss had several chances to secure a winning season, but mistakes cost the Rebels’ wins against Arkansas, Auburn and LSU.
While there are five wins to celebrate Ole Miss may have been its most impressive in losses to Florida and Alabama.
In the middle of the fourth quarter the Rebels were driving for a tying touchdown against Alabama. Ole Miss threatened Alabama. The Rebels were no threat to Alabama in 2019 after the Crimson Tide won the second quarter 31-0.
A year later there was Nick Saban saying, “They had our signals.”
After a year under Kiffin Ole Miss football feels different. Where it goes from here remains to be seen, but a strong foundation has been set.
Parrish Alford (parrish.alford@journalinc.com) covers Ole Miss for the Daily Journal. Find More on Facebook in ‘Ole Miss Discussion w/Parrish Alford.’