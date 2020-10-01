OXFORD
In any given year, new coach or not, one of the best things about the first game is you get 60 minutes on the books.
The veil of preseason practice has been lifted.
The subterfuge of coaches will last throughout the season, but now we can all draw more informed conclusions and ask better questions.
For Ole Miss, the season opener looked similar to the one in Memphis last year – only with roles reversed.
A year ago, the Rebels introduced a new run-based spread offense under Rich Rodriguez. It produced only 80 rushing yards on 33 carries and scored just 10 points.
The defense, on the other hand, was quite competitive against an offense that would go on to rank eighth in scoring at 40.4 points a game.
The resulting 15-10 loss left fans with a “50-50 ball” of sorts wanting to pin hope on a rising defense but wondering how in the world they’d make it through the season with that offense.
So it is as the Rebels stand 0-1 in the Lane Kiffin Era.
It’s been almost a year since Ole Miss won an SEC game in a 31-6 home victory against Vanderbilt.
If the Rebels consider themselves to be a middling and not a floor-level SEC team, then they need to beat Kentucky – an established middling team.
As we draw conclusions about Kiffin’s debut performance, it looks like winning any SEC game – and that’s all you have in COVID football – will require scoring a lot of points.
That appears quite possible after the Rebels put up 35 points and 615 yards against a Florida defense that returned five starters from a unit that was one of the nation’s best.
For the first time at Ole Miss, quarterback Matt Corral played like a promising four-star quarterback.
Slot receiver Elijah Moore had a near-record performance, and Jerrion Ealy ran with patience behind a revamped offensive line.
But to borrow a phrase from presidents on both sides of the aisle, “mistakes were made,” chiefly the Rebels’ inefficiency in the red zone.
If the Ole Miss defense turns out to be what it showed against Florida those missed opportunities will shine brightly as the Rebels try to win high-scoring games.
Coaches often say the most improvement comes between Week 1 and Week 2.
Hopefully that holds true for this defense.
The Rebels can expect to see a different style of offense. Kentucky will throw the ball a little more than it did last season when dynamic athlete Lynn Bowden took over at quarterback, but the Wildcats, with former Ole Miss running backs coach Eddie Gran as coordinator, still prefer to run downhill behind an experienced offensive line.
The Ole Miss front seven will be tested in a different way.
The grades need to improve if the Rebels are to pass the exam Saturday and beyond.