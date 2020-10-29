OXFORD
The hiring of Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach at Ole Miss and Mississippi State had a “wow” factor in the off-season.
It brought Mississippi into the national conversation for a time. Some of that conversation had to do with what the coaches might be able to accomplish.
Halfway into a very different season, both of the state’s SEC entries are trying to establish themselves under the new coaches and their staffs.
They’re trying to win games and are finding the difficulty involved in doing that.
In addition to potential, much of that off-season conversation had to do with the personalities of Kiffin and Leach, their apparent willingness to say and do things that might be considered against the grain of college football.
In an often straight-laced profession those personalities have revealed themselves where people often do these days – on social media.
For Leach it was an attempt at humor in the early days of COVID-19. His tweet was not appreciated by many, and it put him crossways with MSU athletics director John Cohen.
It also caused division with some MSU players at that time.
Since his hiring, Kiffin has had funny one-liners and plenty of social media interaction with fans and personalities across college football.
Not everyone finds Kiffin funny, and this week the SEC did not.
For Kiffin, there was no humor in the league’s botched handling of its replay procedure in the Rebels’ 35-28 loss to Auburn.
Had the kickoff muffed by Auburn return man Shaun Shivers late in the fourth quarter resulted in an Ole Miss touchdown, it could have propelled the Rebels to a rare win over the Tigers.
Kiffin was subdued in his comments on that play immediately following the game. It was the false security of a keyboard and the internet that got him – and cost him $25,000.
No laughing matter
The SEC, standing alone perhaps, did not find humor in Kiffin’s social media response to its football officiating. So the league announced Monday that, like Shivers mishandled the kickoff, it had mishandled its own replay system, and by the way Lane Kiffin you’re fined for violating our social media policy.
There’s humor in that whole scenario, and it’s not hard to find unless you’re an Ole Miss fan, and then it’s a laugh to keep from crying thing.
There’s also an unintended side effect to all this that will likely work in Kiffin’s favor.
His social media behavior – so far – has not caused a rift between himself and his players. In fact, they see it as their coach standing up for them.
That’s relationship building, and it’s important.
In Phase 1 of Kiffin’s Ole Miss restoration project it might even be worth $25,000.