March is here, but Madness is not a given.
For some it’s sadness, and the path is chosen long before March.
So as Ole Miss players, as recently as last week talked about the possibility of an NCAA tournament bid know this: It’s not happening.
I understand the rules. I know that the rules make it technically possible, but the rules let nature do their dirty work. It’s nature that takes the legs as teams play each day, and winning five games in five days to claim the championship and the accompanying NCAA berth is just too much.
Auburn had a nice run in Bruce Pearl’s first season, playing on the tournament’s first day and winning three times before losing 91-67 to Kentucky on Day 4, the semifinals.
So the rules writers didn’t have to be the bad guys. They were able to keep the dream alive while nature’s rules make sure the punishment for a bad season – which is to play before a scant audience on Day 1 – is enforced.
There are consequences to a 1-7 start to SEC play, and this is one as Ole Miss readies to face Georgia on Wednesday night at 6 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
The question is, how did the Rebels get here? The answers are multiple.
There were several boxes that had to be checked if the Rebels were to make a second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, and they checked only the first: that Breein Tyree had to again perform like a first-team All-SEC player. He did that.
But experienced players did not advance their games. Junior college transfer Khadim Sy took too long to settle in; the freshmen made little impact; and there was a key injury to be navigated early in the season.
The unchecked boxes left the Rebels unable to attain that most sought-after element of athletic competition. They never achieved consistency.
Oh, the November win in Brooklyn against Penn State – which spent much of the season higher than its current NET ranking of 35 – gave hope, but two nights later the Rebels scored only 37 points and lost by 41 to an Oklahoma State team that would win only 16 other games to this point.
There were other stinkers on the Ole Miss schedule at home and abroad.
The cousin of inconsistency is poor confidence, and it’s rare that teams admit such, but it’s the unconfident who have to constantly be reminded to play with aggression and who have trouble making the biggest plays at the games’ biggest times.
Had Ole Miss been a better team in the final minutes opportunities against Memphis, Kentucky and Missouri on the road, Butler, LSU, Arkansas and Auburn at home, might not have slipped away. At least not all of them.
We love March Madness for its game-winning buzzer beaters, its upsets, its’ players celebrating at midcourt.
When you peel back the layers you recognize that favorites are favored for a reason, and they celebrate more often.
And they don’t play on Day 1 in the SEC Tournament.