March Basketball is here.
The SEC Tournament begins Wednesday in Nashville, where many have hopes of playing beyond the event which was cut short after first-day play last year.
For Ole Miss – which begins play Thursday against South Carolina – the March forecast is mostly cloudy with a chance for Madness.
Rebels fans find themselves in a place they’ve been many times before … on the bubble and needing to do work in the SEC Tournament. Success in Nashville– something short of winning the conference tournament championship – wouldn’t guarantee an at-large bid but would certainly make the Rebels part of the conversation.
Trouble is they’ve been part of the conversation.
They were part of the conversation before following up impressive wins at Mississippi State and against Texas A&M with disappointing performances at Arkansas and Georgia.
They rose again and were part of the conversation after four-straight wins only to get out-physicaled at home by MSU.
Again the Rebels rose with a strong performance at Missouri, one of their three Quadrant 1 wins, only to lose at Vanderbilt when Vanderbilt didn’t have one of the SEC’s best players Scottie Pippen Jr.
Ole Miss center Romello White would later tell us the Rebels didn’t bring the necessary energy when they lost to a three-SEC win team in Nashville.
They brought that energy Saturday. Pippen, who had returned to the lineup days before with a 36-point performance at Cincinnati, was held to seven points. Vanderbilt scored only 46 as a team.
The sum of the parts has brought the Rebels to 10-8 in conference play, a four-game improvement over a year ago.
Many might have taken that for a team with question marks in October.
Ole Miss as a 6 seed this week exceeded the expectations of SEC media, who picked the Rebels ninth. The Rebels did not exceed expectations for many in their fan base who were intrigued by new parts around veteran guard Devontae Shuler.
Some of those parts weren’t quite as advertised, and one of them, graduate transfer Dimencio Vaughn, is no longer on the team.
It’s a reminder that an acclimation period for SEC play follows all newcomers regardless of what they accomplished at previous levels – even previous Division I levels.
So it is that the Rebels reach the SEC Tournament with momentum from an impressive performance in the finale. They’ve had a lot of momentum this season but little consistency.
Legit NCAA Tournament teams aren’t questioning their energy in March.
Defensive energy when the switch is on gives this team a chance to be legit.
Whether the Rebels can flip the switch in Nashville remains to be seen.
Parrish Alford (parrish.alford@journalinc.com) covers Ole Miss for the Daily Journal. Find more on Facebook in ‘Ole Miss Discussion w/Parrish Alford.’