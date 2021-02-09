OXFORD
Ole Miss basketball fans who had thrown in the towel on this season might be tempted now to retrieve it from the garbage can and hold tight with a little more hope.
The Rebels offered that glimmer at Auburn Saturday with an 86-84 overtime win.
Devontae Shuler’s contested jumper from just inside the arc was the clincher. The Rebels swarmed Shuler, they all celebrated and then watched officials put 0.2 back on the clock. You can’t get much done in less than a second, and Auburn had no magic to offer.
The Rebels showed glimpses of their season within the game, the turnovers with which they sometimes struggle, the missed wide-open 3s, but they showed other things too.
They showed fire from their big man, Romello White.
They showed an ability to play and win at their non-preferred pace. Auburn dictated tempo, and the Rebels, more comfortable in the low-scoring game they played and won 52-50 against then-No. 11 Tennessee earlier in the week, won a game in the 80s.
This team sometimes needs a game-and-a half to score 80-plus. If the Lord had announced the final score with no winner before Saturday’s 3 p.m. tip, no one would have guessed Ole Miss.
While White and Shuler shouldered most of the load, the Rebels had a solid third scorer in forward Robert Allen with 12 points.
Jarkel Joiner, a hot backcourt mate with Shuler for five games, has had minimal impact in the last two.
If the Rebels are to make the splash down the stretch that coach Kermit Davis talked up a week ago it would be nice to have more from Joiner. What they need most, though, is to be the versatile team they showed at Auburn, one capable of playing an uncomfortable pace with a comfortable result.
They need more Shuler too, more consistency. It’s cliché to say the Rebels go as Shuler goes, but it’s clear he’s the most consistent player on an offense prone to struggle.
Yes the Rebels’ collectively have worked to get White more involved, and that helps, but nothing helps like other guys hitting shots.
While the Rebels themselves shot only 31.6 percent from 3 Shuler shot 40 percent going 4 for 10.
He was just 1 for 6 from 3 against Tennessee – and before Auburn was 1 for 13 from 3 over 3 games – but his one make came with under 5 to play and gave Ole Miss a two-possession lead for the first time.
He is the Rebels’ best chance for a clutch play.
Ole Miss showed clutch play in a number of ways at Auburn. The Rebels will need that and more Wednesday against No. 10 Missouri and beyond.