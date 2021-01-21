It’s hard to consider 64 points and 45.6 shooting a thing of beauty, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
Ole Miss fans have been able to behold precious few SEC wins early this season, and there was no reason to believe things would be different on Tuesday night against a Mississippi State team which had won three of its last four and whose only conference losses were in double overtime to Kentucky and by a single point to Texas A&M.
The Rebels, though, were impressive with timely shooting and strong defense in a 64-46 win, the second in three years for Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis at the Bulldogs’ Humphrey Coliseum where Davis once played.
Davis has pointed out how different his team’s record might be had the Rebels made more plays in losses against Dayton, Wichita State, Florida and Georgia.
While that line of thinking was applicable, it better served the Bulldogs who were just two well-timed baskets from being 6-0 in SEC play and flirting with national rankings.
All things considered what happened at Humphrey Coliseum on Tuesday night was a surprise.
While the Rebels have indeed let some games slip away the resume also includes non-competitive losses against Alabama and LSU. Maybe you chalk that up to taking on two of the SEC’s better teams, but the Georgia thing is baffling, letting a middling conference foe shoot 75 percent in the second half in your gym.
The issues with this team have been more than clutch-time shortcomings. It’s been hard to watch this bunch try to put the sphere through the circle, and defense has been hit or miss.
Finally on targetThe difference against MSU was that the Rebels – led largely by guard Devontae Shuler – hit shots throughout the game and showed a pulse on defense. They did those two important things at the same time and not only for one second-half window.
Shuler and Jarkel Joiner played well together against Georgia, so maybe this becomes a trend.
Joiner didn’t shoot as well against MSU, but he found his way to 12 points and also had five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots.
State was unable to shoot Ole Miss out of that 2-3 zone.
It was a nice win for the Rebels who needed to stop the bleeding from losses in their last three games and five of their last six.
It doesn’t mean Ole Miss has arrived, but it does show some potential.
Maybe the Rebels themselves see it and take advantage of the jolt of confidence that comes from games like this.