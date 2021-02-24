OXFORD
There’s an other-worldly feeling to the phrase “No. 1 Ole Miss.”
I’ll be referencing that ranking for a while. Sophomore pitcher Derek Diamond thinks I’ll reference it for a long time. His comments Monday night, and I’m paraphrasing here, were along the lines of “Get used to it.”
I’d like to see the No. 1 ranking unified among the plethora of college baseball polls. That happened with another major poll on Tuesday morning as D1Baseball.com updated its preseason Top 25 and moved the Rebels to No. 1 after their sweep of top-10 Texas entries TCU, Texas Tech and Texas in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field.
Baseball America had seen enough after only two games in Arlington to move Ole Miss to its top spot.
With the same body of work – before the Rebels’ 8-1 win over Texas on Monday – Collegiate Baseball bumped the Rebels up from No. 5 to No. 4.
We made a decision at Daily Journal World Headquarters many years ago that we would use the D1Baseball.com Top 25 as our baseball poll of reference. So when you see rankings in my work, that’s who it is unless otherwise stated.
Usually I don’t bother stating otherwise because with so many baseball polls I don’t have time to wander off into the weeds.
The natural question when you’re elevated to No. 1 is this: What does it mean?
Mike Bianco said it means something. It’s nice to have the attention, the recognition for what the Rebels have achieved with a winning streak now 19 games long as the home opener against Arkansas State arrives today at 4 p.m.
The reality is the No. 1 team in February doesn’t often go wire to wire and walk off the field in Omaha as national champions. There’s a lot of work to be done between now and then.
Bianco said he didn’t discuss rankings with his team when they were fourth or fifth and won’t discuss them now.
For him to discuss the ranking as team spokesman would be to assign it a certain level of value for the team and would subsequently create a level of expectation the team felt it had to continually achieve.
Who needs that?
Hopefully what Ole Miss takes from a No. 1 February ranking is further confidence, an expectation of success that carries to newcomers like shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and to pitchers like junior college transfer Brandon Johnson and freshmen Luke Baker and Josh Mallitz who made successful debuts in Texas.
Diamond’s description of the 2021 start as a “continuation” of 2020 was fitting given the team chemistry on display.
The upperclassmen need to make sure the Rebels play with poise and not with a feeling of having “arrived” because of a No. 1 ranking.
If they do and the season ends with an Omaha trip – regardless of the outcome there – we’ll be able to look back at Baseball America and D1Baseball.com and say the confidence was justified.