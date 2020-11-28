OXFORD
The Egg Bowl is going to do what the Egg Bowl is going to do, and it rarely follows the anticipated script.
That should have been even more expected in 2020, so maybe it’s no great surprise that the dynamic Ole Miss offense was just OK – by its very high standards – and that the defense made some of the biggest plays in a 31-24 Ole Miss victory, the Rebels’ first over their in-state rivals since 2017.
Offensively there were some nice numbers. Quarterback Matt Corral passed for 385 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers.
Elijah Moore had 12 catches for 139 yards, many of them chain-movers, en route to becoming the Rebels’ single-season record holder in receptions.
But peeling back the layers there were points left on the table. There was poor execution at times from players and a stubbornness from Rebels coach Lane Kiffin to shun short field goal attempts as he kept reaching for the end zone.
Everybody likes touchdowns, but as the clock wound down one more field goal along the way would have made a big difference. It would have left the Bulldogs unable to tie or win on their last possession.
Kiffin’s aggressive nature has been rewarded more times than not this season, but in his first Egg Bowl the Rebels were 3 for 6 on fourth-down conversions and scored touchdowns on only 2 of 5 red zone trips.
Rivalry redemption
In some ways the game resembled the Rebels’ last Egg Bowl victory when big plays carried them to a win in Starkville in 2017.
Corral had touchdown passes of 48 yards to Dontario Drummond and 81 yards to Braylon Sanders.
It was a bit of redemption for Sanders who dropped a short touchdown pass on the Rebels’ first possession. Had he held on the numbers would look a little different.
“I wish we’d have played cleaner,” Kiffin said.
Ultimately the mark of a good team is getting it done when it’s not at its best. In that regard, the win was another key step in Kiffin’s restoration project.
Defensively the Rebels allowed “only” 479 yards when half their opponents have surpassed 500.
The three-man rush didn’t pressure Will Rogers enough, but the Rebels mostly kept the ball in front of them, and two big plays by cornerback Deane Leonard helped turn things.
He was there to scoop up and advance a fumble forced by Tylan Knight in the second quarter, and Leonard had a big pass break-up on third down from the Ole Miss 7 that forced State to kick the field goal – not get the touchdown – with a little more than 2 minutes left.
“It was huge,” Kiffin said.
Indeed it was. The win in general was huge.
Ole Miss players can celebrate and fans can brag.
More importantly in Lane Kiffin’s first season, in all the bizarre that’s 2020 has been, the Rebels have four SEC wins, their most since 2015.