We honored my dad’s memory at his childhood church on Tuesday.
I’ve heard people say you’re never quite ready for a parent’s passing, no matter the circumstances. Now I have a point of reference.
This is the sports section, so I’ll try to come up with a sports angle here.
The reality is Dad was a borderline fan.
He cheered for LSU and the Saints because in Louisiana that seems like state law.
He didn’t quote statistics or complain about bad calls long after the fact.
He enjoyed the wins, but quickly moved on from the losses.
My aunt was different. I wrote about Dad’s sister Esther Campbell in this space not too long ago, in July of 2018.
She got the sports fan gene from my grandfather. She also died too young and like my dad with complications from congestive heart failure.
When I was cleaning out some things at the country home Tuesday afternoon I found the column I’d written about Aunt Esther printed from an email and stapled together.
I figured I’d write about Dad one day, but I didn’t think it would be so soon.
While Dad wasn’t the passionate sports guy, he was passionate about cooking and about the outdoors.
He enjoyed different sports like fishing and skiing. He also enjoyed drag racing – the kind you did on a country road if you had a friend who would stand by and flag down the approaching Greyhound bus.
As an only child, he was my first best friend.
I was as content to spend time with Dad as I was with friends my age. Often that was at a Saints game. The Superdome was a shiny new toy, and the cheap seats were $10 at the service counter at D.H. Holmes department store back in the day.
I saw Archie Manning run from many defensive linemen, and I was hooked. One day flipping through the game program I saw where Archie went to college. “Hey, he’s an SEC guy,” I thought.
More than his cooking, which will be missed by many, Dad will be remembered for his easy personality and smile.
He loved to laugh. If you have detected in my work a warped sense of humor or the joy of laughter – however you wish to describe it – it came from him.
Most importantly, Dad had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, so while he’s gone, I know where he’s gone, and I take comfort in the knowledge that I’ll see him again.